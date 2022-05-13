ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man pleads guilty to pot operation in Sequoia National Forest

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kf88k_0fdNzAkZ00

A Guatemalan man pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiring to grow and distribute 2,864 marijuana plants in the Twin Springs area of the Sequoia National Forest, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.

According to court documents, when officers went to the grow site, Oscar Alfredo Castanaza Ortega, 37, a native of Guatemala, ran and threw down a loaded .38‑caliber firearm and a box of .38‑caliber ammunition before he was arrested. He said he was paid $100 a day to water and trim the plants, according to court documents.

The marijuana grow operation damaged the land and natural resources. Trees, brush and other vegetation were cut down and large amounts of fertilizers and pesticides were found near the site, according to court documents.

Thousands of pounds of trash and assorted equipment were found at the site that needed to be removed by helicopter.

Castanaza agreed to pay $7,819 in restitution to the U.S. Forest Service for the environmental damage.

Castanaza faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison, as well as a fine up to $10 million. He is set to be sentenced Oct. 28th.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

2 arrested in street takeover plead not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men charged in Saturday’s raucous street takeover, in which police were assaulted and intersections blocked for illegal car stunts, pleaded not guilty Tuesday. Simon Martinez, 20, and Jose Torres, 19, both of Wasco, pleaded not guilty to gun and drug offenses. Martinez also faces a charge of recklessly evading peace […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CBS Sacramento

Illegal Marijuana Grow And Rooster Fight Ring Discovered In Calaveras County

BURSON (CBS13) — On April 20, law enforcement served a search warrant in Burson for a large illegal marijuana cultivation operation as well as for illegal rooster fighting activities, said the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. The operation took place at the 5000 block of Chile Camp Road in Burson where deputies seized 1,008 marijuana plants being illegally grown. The estimated value of the total plants seized exceeded $65,000. The marijuana plants were being grown in “hoop house” structures and seedlings were located in an RV trailer on the site. Detectives additionally served a search warrant at the same property for illegal rooster fighting activities. Over 160 roosters were found at the site, each of which was either banded or collected as evidence. The banded roosters were left at the site and will be inspected by law enforcement and animal services. Additionally, seven firearms were seized, one of which was stolen out of Stockton. 71-year-old Francisco Sanchez-Tinajero of Burson and 45-year-old Maria Concepcion Estrada of Burson were both arrested for various charges.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Plants#Guatemalan#The U S Forest Service#Crime News Coverage
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

California girl missing since July found during Nevada traffic stop, stepfather arrested

A California teenager who vanished last summer was found over the weekend and her stepfather has been arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, was found Saturday during a traffic stop in Nevada, Richard Griffin, chief of the Crescent City Police Department in Northern California said in a statement. Whisenant's stepfather, Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa, had an active arrest warrant and was taken into custody, he said.
CRESCENT CITY, CA
KGET

3 gang members arrested after traffic stop turned search and seizure

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A traffic stop turned into the arrests of three gang members by deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Wasco substation. On Saturday, deputies said they stopped a vehicle around 10:42 p.m. for traffic enforcement purposes near the intersection of Poso Drive and F Street. During the stop, deputies said the […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

More human remains found at Lake Mead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lake Mead is the largest man-made lake in the United States, and it is giving up more bodies as water levels continue to recede due to the drought. Over the weekend, two paddleboarders discovered more human remains there. “At first I thought it was a big horn sheep and then we […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Inmate dies after California prison attack

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — An incarcerated man died Thursday after he was attacked by two other men at a state prison in California’s Central Valley, officials said. Sidney Kang, 31, was attacked by two other inmates at about 10 a.m. in a maximum-security recreational yard at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano, prison officials said. […]
DELANO, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Inmate slain in California prison is 3rd homicide in a week

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) - California state prison officials in Sacramento are investigating the killing of an inmate who was attacked by several other felons in a recreation yard. Officials said Saturday that Camilo Banoslopez was killed Friday at Sacramento State Prison in Folsom after being attacked by four other inmates.
FOLSOM, CA
Motorious

Luxury Cars Stolen In Florida Found In Illegal Grow Operation In Oregon

During a search of property in southwest Oregon, authorities found 4 luxury cars stashed away, which raised suspicion. When they did some digging into where these cars came from, they discovered the cars were reported stolen from Florida. For reference, that’s 3,000 miles and two days of driving, if you don’t stop at all. This isn’t even the first of these stories we’ve heard about this year alone, and officials are calling it a growing problem, literally and figuratively.
OREGON STATE
KGET

‘You have no soul’: Victim’s family confronts killer at sentencing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One by one, Elizabeth Villarreal counted off the shots Christian Campos sprayed from an AR-15 rifle when he shot and killed her son three years ago. “One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen,” she intoned, her voice the only sound in the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy