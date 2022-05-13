ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island reports 887 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

By SCOTT ALLEN, NBC 10 NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rhode Island Department of Health on Friday reported 887 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and four additional deaths. The state said...

