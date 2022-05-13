Kansas woman dies in 2-vehicle crash

PAOLA — A 51-year-old Paola man died Saturday, May 14, after falling into Lake Miola from the public boat dock and not resurfacing. The Paola Police Department was notified of the incident at 5:52 p.m. Saturday. The reporting party said the man, who has been identified as Guy Hollinger, struggled prior to going underwater and did not resurface, according to a news release from the Paola Police Department.

PAOLA, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO