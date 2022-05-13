ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawatomie County, KS

Kansas woman dies in 2-vehicle crash

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 3 days ago

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Manhattan woman died in an accident just after 8:30a.m. Friday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Chevy...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Riley man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 6a.m. Friday in Manhattan. A 2015 Cadillac SRX driven by Tatum Couture, 45, of Belleville, Kansas, and a red Ford F150 driven by Rex Dettmer, 48, of Riley, collided at the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd and Madison Road, according to Monday's Riley County Police Department Activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wamego, KS
State
Kansas State
Manhattan, KS
Accidents
City
Home, KS
Manhattan, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Pottawatomie County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Pottawatomie County, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Pottawatomie County, KS
Accidents
City
Westmoreland, KS
Hutch Post

Newton man airlifted to hospital after May 9 crash died

HARVEY COUNTY—The driver of a maintenance vehicle injured in an accident on May 9 in Harvey County has died. 54-year-old William Fairbrother of Newton died the following day, according to the Harvey County Sheriff's Office. The maintenance vehicle turned over on East First Street between Oliver and Woodlawn, according...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash with another vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcyclist is dead after being hit by another vehicle early Sunday morning in Topeka. Shortly before 3:20 a.m. Topeka Police responded to the crash at SE 6th and Chandler streets. Officers arrived to find the victim in the roadway. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas man dies after ejected in violent pickup crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 4:30a.m. Saturday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by Elias, Robert D. Elias, 51, Valley Falls, was southbound on westbound Kansas 4 Highway approximately two miles north of Meriden. The pickup traveled...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St George#Traffic Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Chevy#Stewart Funeral Home#Khp
WIBW

Funeral services set for Manhattan woman killed on US-24

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Funeral services are set for the 38-year-old woman who died in an accident along US-24 highway in Pottawatomie Co. Friday morning. According to an obituary on the Mercer Funeral Home’s website, Abby L. Stous will be laid to rest Friday, May 20th at Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
republic-online.com

Paola man dies after falling into Lake Miola

PAOLA — A 51-year-old Paola man died Saturday, May 14, after falling into Lake Miola from the public boat dock and not resurfacing. The Paola Police Department was notified of the incident at 5:52 p.m. Saturday. The reporting party said the man, who has been identified as Guy Hollinger, struggled prior to going underwater and did not resurface, according to a news release from the Paola Police Department.
PAOLA, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Wanted Kan. woman tried to jump from moving car

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after an incident in northeast Kansas. Just before 10a.m. Friday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center broadcasted information regarding a woman attempting to jump out of a vehicle near SE 22nd Street and SE California Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

One dead after early morning motorcycle crash

TOPEKA (KSNT)– One person is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle at 6th Street and Chandler. The Topeka Police Department received a report about the crash at approximately 3:18 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered one victim laying in the road. This victim was pronounced deceased on […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WIBW

Child playing with lighter blamed for Wabash Ave. fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire officials say live ammunition and welding gas kept firefighters on edge as they battled a large structure fire in the Oakland Neighborhood early Monday afternoon. Topeka Fire Marshal Alan Stahl says crews were called to 1032 NE Wabash at 12:12 p.m. Monday on reports...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan woman killed in crash near Saint George

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the person killed in a Friday morning crash near Saint George as a 38-year-old Manhattan woman. KHP says Abby Stous, 38, of Manhattan died in an accident on US-24 and Flush Rd. Officials say just after 8:30 a.m., Stous...
MANHATTAN, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence man’s body pulled from lake in Geary County

The body of a Lawrence man who had been missing since April 30 was recovered from Milford Lake in Geary County, Kansas, authorities say. Jesse Paul Sockness, 41, was with a woman at the lake two weeks ago. According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, the woman who was with Sockness said they had “located a water vessel made from 55 gallon drums and 2×4 lumber.”
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy