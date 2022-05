Four months into his Ohio State tenure, Jim Knowles believes the Buckeyes’ defensive turnaround is ahead of schedule. Going into the spring, Knowles wasn’t sure how much his new players would be able to pick up in just 15 practices. While he wanted to get as many new defensive concepts on film as possible so that coaches and players could evaluate that film over the summer, he still estimated in March that he would only be able to install about two-thirds of his scheme by the end of spring.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO