Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is considered questionable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Erik Spoelstra has once again loaded up the injury report. Four players will carry questionable tags into the series opener, and that includes Martin - who is dealing with a left ankle sprain. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but right now, it's safe to assume he'll play.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO