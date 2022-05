The Yurok Tribe applauds California Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposal to invest $15 million in a much-needed, tribally operated Regional Wellness Center. “I would like to sincerely thank Governor Newsom for including this transformative project in the revised California Blueprint budget. If funded, this innovative facility will positively impact every single family in our region,” said Joseph L. James, the Chairman of the Yurok Tribe. “We have been working on this project for a really long time because we know it will strengthen our shared communities from many generations to come. It’s that important. The Regional Wellness Center will serve as the most powerful tool in our arsenal to combat the disease of addiction.”

