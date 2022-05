Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, trying to recall my first experience with the plays of William Shakespeare. I’ve always been a theater lover; it was early. I remember slightly more detail about the first time I really understood Shakespeare. It was a Shakespeare Santa Cruz production of a comedy—Twelfth Night, perhaps. Except it wasn’t set in 1500s England as I expected but the modern day, with modern costuming and sets layered on top of the old text. Suddenly I was experiencing Shakespeare’s words in a whole new way—it was as though this play, written around 1601, was speaking directly to me, in 2005. My teenage, aspiring writer’s brain immediately understood timelessness to be an incredible superpower.

MONTEREY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO