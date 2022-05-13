3 Santa Rosa Growlers hockey players set for June jury trial on sexual assault charges in Nevada

Three players for the Santa Rosa Growlers ice hockey team have each pleaded not guilty in a Nevada court to charges of sexual assault stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred while they were visiting Reno ahead of a game in early February.

Dominic Jones, 34; Josiah Nikkel, 30; and Moses Matthews III, 33, entered not guilty pleas April 14 at a joint arraignment in Nevada’s 2nd Judicial District Court in Washoe County, according to court records. They were out of police custody.

Their criminal jury trial is scheduled to begin June 27.

The three men were arrested by the Reno Police Department while in Nevada for the Growlers’ two games against the Reno Ice Raiders at the beginning of February. Following their arrest, team captain Blake Johnson announced they were removed from the roster.

Each was charged with one count of sexual assault. Matthews III was additionally charged on suspicion of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image, as well as suspicion of capturing, distributing or displaying an image of a private area of another person, according to booking logs.

The case was transferred in March from Reno Justice Court to the state’s 2nd Judicial District Court. Cases can be transferred to the higher level court if any of the allegations or details are outside the jurisdiction of the justice court, according to Nevada statutes.

Attorneys for the defendants did not immediately respond to Press Democrat requests for comment.

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.