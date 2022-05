This is a bad week if you wanted to fire up the grill and whip up some burgers. CNN reports that 120,000 pounds of ground beef recently had to get recalled after they potentially came in contact with E. coli. The beef, which was sourced from New Jersey and sold under Thomas Farms, Nature's Reserve, and Marketside Butcher brands, may have already made its way into freezers across America, and authorities have asked shoppers to check their refrigerators for the potentially tainted meat. Many shoppers who might want to avoid this potential contamination may feel tempted to head straight to Whole Foods and buy their ground beef as an alternative.

