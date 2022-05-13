ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseheads, NY

Horseheads man sentenced for rape, burglary

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150kfV_0fdNwR7N00

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads man has been sentenced in connection to a burglary and rape investigation from last summer.

Joshua Townsend, 26, was sentenced in the Chemung County Court on May 13, 2022 for 1st-degree Rape and 1st-degree Burglary. He was sentenced to eight years in prison and four years of post-release supervision.

‘Detestable’: Sex offender barred from serving as town constable in Bradford County

Townsend was originally arrested in May 2021 in connection to the case. He was indicted less than two months later for later stalking his victim.

Law enforcement said that in May, Townsend broke into the woman’s house and held her against her will, physically assaulting and raping her. In June, officials said that he then stalked his victim, FaceTiming her, sending her texts implying he would commit suicide, driving by her parents home while she was there, and showing up at a gym where she was with her daughter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Binghamton man sentenced to 25 to life for Elmira Speedway killing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Binghamton man convicted of killing Shamal Gladden I at a gas station in Elmira over a year ago will now be going to prison though he still claims innocence, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Khalid Abdul-Wahhab, 35, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for 2nd-degree Murder, […]
ELMIRA, NY
News 8 WROC

State police arrest Rochester man for guns and drugs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop on the city’s northeast side Sunday. New York State Police officials say 29-year-old Tireek Burden was pulled over around 8:30 p.m. on North Clinton Avenue. Authorities say Burden was in possession of two illegal handguns and drugs. According to police, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Corning woman arrested for DWAI drugs

Police arrested a Corning woman following a traffic stop. According to a news release, State Police out of Horseheads arrested Tracy A. Carl, 35, of Corning for driving while ability impaired by drugs. Carl was initially stopped on State Route 13 in the town of Veteran. While being interviewed, the...
CORNING, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Elmira man arrested for DWI

Police say an Elmira man was arrested following a traffic stop. According to a news release, State Police out of Big Flats arrested Travis A. Dean, 29, of Elmira for driving while intoxicated. While interviewing Dean, the trooper detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage along with other signs of...
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bradford, NY
City
Horseheads, NY
City
Chemung, NY
Chemung County, NY
Crime & Safety
Horseheads, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Chemung County, NY
WETM 18 News

Lindley man spits on deputies, damages patrol vehicle during arrest

LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Lindley man was arrested last week after he physically resisted his arrest, spat on deputies, and damaged a patrol vehicle, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Embree, 28, of Lindley N.Y was arrested by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office for an incident that occurred on May […]
LINDLEY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Both suspects in May 3 incident at Love’s truck stop in Tyre indicted on multiple felony charges

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office released more information today regarding the May 3 incident at Love’s Travel Plaza in Tyre. The two suspects who allegedly tried to light a child on fire inside the Love’s Travel Plaza building have both been indicted by a Seneca County Grand Jury on multiple felony charges, including attempted assault and attempted aggravated murder.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Woman Charged With Felonies After Standoff With Police

The Geneva woman responsible for a standoff with police that lasted more than five hours has been charged with two felonies. Police responded to a Pulteney Street residence last Monday night for a reported domestic incident between a man and a woman. 44-year-old Glenda Pelham is accused of shooting off a firearm inside of the house. Following numerous attempts by police to make contact with Pelham, she eventually surrendered after Ontario County SWAT responded. Pelham was taken to Clifton Springs Hospital for mental health treatment.
GENEVA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Rape Investigation#Stalking#Violent Crime#The Chemung County Court#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Hallstead Man Arrested Following Arson Attempt At Brackney Inn

Authorities arrest Gregg Zahora, 32, of Hallstead, PA after he was found to be allegedly responsible for an arson attempt. On the morning of Monday, May 9th, crews from the Silver Lake Volunteer Fire Company responded to reports of a fire at the Brackney Inn which lives near the Pennsylvania and New York border in Susquehanna County.
HALLSTEAD, PA
News 8 WROC

Man charged with assault after stabbing in Palmyra

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) – State Police received reports of an assault in Palmyra at a Speedway gas station Saturday evening. Troopers said there were an argument between 32-year-old Martin Hillenbrand and 17-year-old Darin Barber Jr. at around 9:30 p.m. Troopers said the cause of the altercation was because Hillenbrand left two young children, ages 3 […]
PALMYRA, NY
104.5 The Team

Man in Upstate NY Arrested for Illegal Plates- Can You Tell Why?

Would you have been able to recognize what was fake about the New York State license plate in the picture below?. A man in Upstate NY was arrested last week for having an illegal New York license plate on his car. It was spotted by a trained professional from the New York State Police, but only after it was explained to me was I able to determine the difference. Can you spot what makes this a fake?
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nyspnews.com

Franklinville man arrested for attempted murder

On May 13, 2022, Troopers out of SP Machias arrested Craig J. Bubak, 19 of Franklinville, NY for one count each of Attempted Murder 2nd, Attempted Assault 1st and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd. On May 13, 2022, Troopers out of SP Machias were dispatched to a menacing complaint...
FRANKLINVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

Man sentenced for weapons possession in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been sentenced on a weapons charge in connection to an incident in Elmira last fall. Michael Brizzee Jr. was sentenced in the Chemung County Court on May 13, 2022 for a 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon charge. He was sentenced to 3.5 to 7 years in prison. […]
ELMIRA, NY
News 8 WROC

Two teens arrested for Greece carjacking

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) – Two teenagers were arrested Friday in connection to a carjacking that took place on Wednesday outside Marshalls at the Mall at Greece Ridge. Officers with the Greece Police Department say the two allegedly knocked a 72-year-old woman to the ground and took her keys. The next day, the abandoned vehicle was […]
GREECE, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Arkport woman

Police arrested an Arkport woman following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Caelan M. Smith, 21, of Arkport for driving while intoxicated. Smith was initially stopped for speeding on State Route 36 in the Town of Hornellsville. Upon investigation, Smith was...
ARKPORT, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Steuben County man arrested following crash

Police say a Arkport man was arrested following a one vehicle crash. According to a news release, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew G. Sleight, 29, of Arkport for driving while intoxicated. It is alleged that Sleight operated a motor vehicle while in an intoxicated condition on Oak...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy