SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Leaders from Bay Area mosques say someone has stolen donations from inside their houses of worship and they feel targeted by the culprit who knew to go after money given by local Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan."We didn't know until next morning when the brothers came into the mosque, they noticed some of the money was on the floor," said the secretary for the Fiji Jamaat Ul-Islam mosque in South San Francisco. "It's sad that this is happening because we feel like we could help this brother out."Commonly referred to as the Fiji...

