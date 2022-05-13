ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KCHA helps establish playgroups in WV animal shelters

By Amanda Barber
wfxrtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Humane Association (KCHA) is working hard to ensure all West Virginia dogs are getting exercise and socialization with other dogs. On Wednesday, KCHA visited...

www.wfxrtv.com

