Columbus, MS

No injuries in Columbus shooting

By Zac Carlisle
wtva.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police reported no injuries in an early morning...

www.wtva.com

wcbi.com

Columbus Police ask for help from the community after Friday murder

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant has identified the man killed in a Friday afternoon shooting. And Now the Columbus Police Department is asking for the community to help find the suspect. 23-year-old Amarcus McMillian was shot and killed Friday in an apartment on Waterworks Road...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Teen charged with tractor burglary in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police arrested a teenager for his alleged role in the burglary of a tractor. The tractor was north of the 700 block of East Main Street. The victim claimed a thief stole computer electronics from the tractor. The tractor had also been damaged. The ultimately...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Arson suspect charged in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces third-degree arson charges in Tupelo. Tupelo police identified him as David Lindow, 37. His arrest stems from several incidents reported between May 9 and May 11. According to the Tupelo Police Department, the first incident happened near 500 South Gloster Street where the...
TUPELO, MS
WTOK-TV

Police investigate Monday shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said a man was shot Monday around 3 a.m. in the area of 5th Street and Highway 19 North. Officers initially responded to a report of a suspicious person but found a victim, who was injured in the neck. He was able to move and talk to officers. MPD said the man indicated the shooting happened somewhere behind an Exxon station but the exact location was unknown. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and was in stable condition.
MERIDIAN, MS
Columbus, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, MS
WTOK-TV

Meridian police investigate recent shootings

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have been very busy with several shootings taking place in the city of Meridian. Since Friday, at least four people have been shot, one of them fatally. According to police, one person was shot in the leg late Friday night on 34th St. and...
MERIDIAN, MS
kicks96news.com

Sheriff Eric Clark’s Information on the Shooting in Neshoba Saturday

On Saturday, May 14, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to a shooting call at 10091 County Road 307, Union, MS around 5:00 pm. The caller stated that her husband had been shot while bush-hogging (land clearing) their property. The victim was riding his tractor when he was riddled with pellets from a nearby shotgun blast from a shooter concealed in an adjoining wooded area. The victim fled the area after being shot and managed to drive himself home to alert his wife who called 911 for law enforcement and medical attention. Neshoba County Sheriff’s Officers responded to the area to secure it and provide a safe area for EMS. The victim was transported by CAREMED to Anderson Regional Hospital in Meridian where he was treated and later released from the hospital.
UNION, MS
wtva.com

Murder suspect wanted in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement is seeking the whereabouts of Joseph Bean who is wanted in connection to a murder in Pontotoc County. The murder happened on April 27 at a home on Algoma Road. He's wanted for the shooting death of Anteo Foote. He should be considered armed...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo PD seeking information about Sunday robbery

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police released surveillance images and limited information about a robbery that happened Sunday, May 15 in north Tupelo. The incident happened in the area of North Gloster Street and Barnes Crossing Road. Police did not say when the crime happened, nor did police share information about...
TUPELO, MS
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
WTOK-TV

MPD charges 2 juveniles with stealing cars

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police said two juveniles were taken into custody Monday for allegedly stealing two vehicles from Newell Road and 45th Court. MPD said the vehicles were recovered about three hours after the theft because one of the suspects made several posts on social media bragging about it.
MERIDIAN, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Fulton, MS – Jabahrie Green Dead, Suspect Arrested Following Crash on I-22

The incident took place on the bridge of the westbound lanes of Interstate 22. According to the Itawamba County Coroner, the deceased passenger has since been identified as Jabahrie Green, a resident of Lithonia, GA. The Itawamba County Sheriff reported that they will be taking the driver, 21-year-old Murian Glass,...
FULTON, MS
wcbi.com

Victim in Friday shooting identified, cpd searching for suspect

COLUMBUS,Miss. (WCBI)- Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identifies 23-year-old Amarcus McMillen as the person killed in an apartment on Waterworks Road. The second victim, a woman, was shot and transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle- with non-life threatening injuries. Chief Fred Shelton said the department is searching for a...
COLUMBUS, MS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOK-TV

MPD identifies homicide victim

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department Monday released the name of a man who was found shot inside a vehicle early Sunday. He was identified as 43-year-old Gary Moffite. MPD said officers responded to Eastern Gardens Apartments at 3:30 a.m. Sunday and found a man inside a vehicle...
MERIDIAN, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Meridian, MS – Collision at I-20 & MS-145 Results in Injuries

Although the extent of the damages has yet to be determined, at least one person was injured in the crash. Following the collision, road restrictions were recorded, and all wounded persons who required additional care were transported by ambulance to area hospitals. More details are currently unavailable. Local officials are...
MERIDIAN, MS
kicks96news.com

A Shooting in Neshoba

12:19 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on the report of gunshot damage from shots fired Friday night to a vehicle parked on Gum Street. 2:22 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to an accident with no injuries on Beacon Street. 3:42 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to check...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
AL.com

Man found slain in vehicle in Brighton now identified

Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot in Brighton early Saturday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Brandon Dewayne Miller. He was 35 and lived in Brighton. Deputies were dispatched at 2:14 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of Main Street and Huntsville Avenue...
BRIGHTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Man found dead inside Birmingham home, homicide investigation underway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead inside a home on Monday. Learn more in the video above. Sgt. Rod Mauldin said officers discovered the victim shortly after 9 a.m. after a request for a welfare check in the 600 block of Sheridan Road. The victim's name hasn't been released.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtva.com

UPDATE: Victim identified after fatal Columbus shooting Friday afternoon

UPDATED (5/14/2022): The person killed in the fatal Waterworks Road shooting has now been identified as 23-year-old Amarcus McMillen. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirmed the information Saturday afternoon, just a day after the shooting. An autopsy has been ordered and McMillen's body will be taken to the state medical...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Houston seniors unearthed memories on Monday

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Classmates gathered in Houston on Monday, May 16 to take a trip down memory lane. Former fifth graders at Houston Upper Elementary School, now graduating seniors, came together to unearth a time capsule they stored away in 2015. The students were part of a gifted class...
HOUSTON, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police are investigating an early morning shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating an early morning shooting. The gunfire happened in the 1500 block of 22nd Street North at about 2 a.m. Police Chief Fred Shelton says shots were fired at a home. No one was injured and no one has been arrested. Shelton...
COLUMBUS, MS

