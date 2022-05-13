ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, MI

What the current Omicron variants are and the risks

By Dr. Partha Nandi
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNjcS_0fdNtcuh00

A total of 16 counties in Michigan are now in the CDC’s high-risk category for COVID-19, which includes most metro Detroit counties - Wayne, Washtenaw, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, and St. Clair.

People in those counties are advised once again to wear masks while indoors in public places.

The CDC is tracking 4 of Omicron’s sublineages – BA.2, BA.2.12.1. BA.1.1 and the original omicron variant B.1.1.529. Now the latter two have almost disappeared. Whereas BA.2 gained a lot of ground and is now the most dominant variant with 56.4% of cases nationwide. However, hot on its heels is BA.2.12.1 – accounting for 42.6% of cases.

Now, patients ask me questions like, “are there any differences between these variants”?

Well, the key difference is transmissibility. BA.2 was estimated to be about 50% more transmissible than the original omicron. And the newer Omciron BA.2.12.1 variant has been estimated to be 23 to 27 percent faster than BA.2. So no surprise that our cases are rising.

As for risks, health experts are not expecting BA.2.12.1 to be more severe than BA.2. However, there are ongoing studies that may discover differences later down the road. Right now, the main symptoms are similar to having a bad cold – so runny nose, coughing, body aches, and fatigue.

Having said that, we can’t forget that people are still dying from COVID. There are zero guarantees that the infection will be mild. Especially for the people who are unvaccinated. And those who are at higher risk due to older age or underlying health issues.

823 people were hospitalized as of Wednesday. That’s a 90% increase from a month ago. And Michigan is expected to follow in the footsteps of the Northeast, which means we’ll likely see cases continue to rise over the next two weeks.

So, it’s important that people who are at high risk know that there are treatment options. The antiviral drug Paxlovid can reduce the risk of hospitalization or death from the virus. But it has to be taken as soon as possible - within 5 days of symptom onset. Also, monoclonal antibody therapy is another option for vulnerable folks. So if you are at high risk, talk to your doctor about these treatment options to see if you’re a candidate should you get infected.

Now, if you live in the Metro Detroit area – which as mentioned is now under high-risk status - please consider wearing a mask when indoors. Also, please get tested if you develop symptoms – even if they’re mild. Just because the infection may be mild for you, doesn’t mean it’ll be mild for everyone. And of course, please get vaccinated and boosted when you can. Model projections have shown the benefit of COVID-19 vaccines – they’ve saved millions of lives and averted tens of millions of infections. I’m vaccinated and boosted, and my children are vaccinated. They are safe, effective, and help prevent the spread and severe illness.

On the next Dr. Nandi Show, are your genes really your destiny? Not according to modern science! Joining Dr. Nandi, MD is Dirty Genes author Dr. Ben Lynch. He explains how it’s possible to clean up our genes to achieve greater health. Plus a formerly homeless teen, who became a United Nations Global Ambassador, is living proof that our genes don’t have to limit us. You won’t want to miss this discussion with activist and social entrepreneur, Bryant McGill. Tune in this Saturday, May 14th at 1 pm.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Comments / 10

Robert Compton
3d ago

same risk as the current flu. and other yearly ailments we all get. and unfortunately some die from.

Reply
7
Related
michiganchronicle.com

How is Metro Detroit Combatting the Rise in COVID Numbers?

That is how Southeast Michigan is warding off the uptick in COVID-19 cases that are beginning to rise across the region, state and country. Through free, new COVID-19 treatments in Detroit, impacted residents might find a potential answer in helping put an end to the virus once and for all.
DETROIT, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Mutations of the Omicron COVID-19 variant increasing in Michigan

As of late, the new Omicron variant has been on the increase in Michigan.On Friday, Dec. 17, the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was confirmed at Michigan State University, university spokesperson Dan Olsen had said. ﻿According to Michigan.gov, Ingham County had reported 41,184 positive cases on Jan. 10 alone, with 31.4% positive test rate results across all Michigan counties in just that week. Michigan State University had responded to the increase in cases by reverting to three weeks of remote learning for the start of the spring semester. All students and staff had also been required to...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Wayne, MI
Health
Oakland Charter Township, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
Wayne, MI
Coronavirus
City
Saint Clair, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Livingston County, MI
Coronavirus
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
County
Livingston County, MI
Macomb Township, MI
Health
Livingston County, MI
Health
City
Macomb Township, MI
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
fox2detroit.com

After CDC recommendations change, mask confusion returns

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It was only three months ago that the mask requirements were lifted in most places in Michigan. While there is not a requirement to wear a mask anywhere in Michigan right now, the CDC is recommending southeast Michigan residents mask up to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. With Covid cases rising across the state of Michigan with an average of almost 4,000 cases per day this week, the CDC now recommends residents in the region wear a mask. That, after the case rate nearly doubled from last week's count of 2,700 cases per day.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Yes, there's another COVID wave in Michigan. But is this one different?

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Michigan, and this time case numbers aren’t a very good indicator of of the spread. Those numbers are rising, but University of Michigan virologist and infectious disease physician Dr. Adam Lauring says that due to the prevalence of rapid home tests, there are likely many more cases than reported. One indicator is the statewide test positivity rate, which is now averaging above 16%.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Lynch
deadlinedetroit.com

Two Detroit Medical Center Hospitals Didn't Comply with Federal Health Standards in Last 2 Years

Two Detroit Medical Center hospitals -- Sinai-Grace and Detroit Receiving -- were not in compliance with federal health standards within the last two years, The Detroit News reports, citing the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA). Inadequate wound care, improper feeding, lack of nurse supervision and unresponsiveness to...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Cdc#Covid#Omciron Ba#Un
CBS Detroit

CDC Recommends Masks In These Michigan Counties Due To High COVID-19 Levels

(CBS DETROIT) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks indoors in public in counties with a high COVID-19 community level. In Michigan, that applies to 16 counties, according to CDC’s COVID data tracker. The counties impacted are Antrim, Benzie, Calhoun, Cheboygan, Chippewa, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Livingston, Mackinac, Macomb, Manistee, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne. (credit: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) Twenty-eight counties are listed in the medium level, with the remaining 39 counties in the low level. The CDC recommends getting tested if they have symptoms and staying up to date with vaccines regardless for residents in all counties. On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 27,705 cases over a week-long period. Click here to check the county map. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy