BIG RAPIDS – It will be a huge day on Wednesday at Muskegon Oakridge when the 19-1 Big Rapids Cardinals made a visit to the Lake Michigan town. Oakridge is ranked No. 6 in the current coaches state poll. Big Rapids is not ranked. The Cardinals, 19-1, are home against Grant on Tuesday in Central State Activities Association Gold Division action.

BIG RAPIDS, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO