CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK)—A road worker was struck by a motorcycle on Monday morning in Clendenin. The incident happened on the 800 block of Reamer Road in Clendenin at around 8:00 a.m. The road worker was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The motorcyclist was not injured. 13 News has a crew on the scene, […]

CLENDENIN, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO