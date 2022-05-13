ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Randy Orton Reflects On Funny Shane McMahon Incident During WWE Royal Rumble PPV

By Ben Kerin
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 WWE Royal Rumble will be long remembered for the backstage incident between Shane McMahon and his father Vince McMahon. At the time it was planned for Shane to have a big role in the lead-up to WrestleMania 38, however, those plans...

411mania.com

Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlinginc.com

Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Reportedly Getting Married This Month

Multi-time WWE Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has been off of television ever since the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view earlier this month. It was announced on a recent edition of The Bump that she is “out of action indefinitely” after suffering an arm injury against Ronda Rousey in the I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

Bad News On Big E.’s Recovery From His Broken Neck

That is some bad news. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and some of them can be very serious. You can tell when someone is seriously hurt and the fear comes in right away, which was the case earlier this year on SmackDown when Big E. suffered a serious neck injury during a match. Things have not sounded great so far and unfortunately that seems to be the case again.
WWE
PWMania

Health Update on Hulk Hogan, Brian Knobbs and Brutus Beefcake

Hulk Hogan and Brian Knobbs have both been linked to health difficulties in recent months. WWE Hall of Famer Brutus Beefcake discussed how both have been doing in an interview with the Wrestling Inc Daily podcast. Beefcake had this to say about Hogan:. “Well, we’ve been tuning in and catching...
WWE
Wrestling World

Cody Rhodes explains why he left the WWE

In an interview with Steve Austin’s: The Broken Skull Sessions, Cody Rhodes talked about his departure from WWE 2015 and how he made that decision. “I feel like all of my heroes whether it be in wrestling or entertainment had to make the decisions that somebody else wouldn’t make,” Cody Rhodes said, as quoted by wrestlinginc.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Top Ronda Rousey Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a big night in the fighting world, with a premier boxing match and a slate of UFC events taking place. Ronda Rousey is no stranger to a big fight night. The former UFC standout turned wrestling star has been a part of several notable fight nights over the course of her career. She's been a part of some cool things outside of the fighting ring, too.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
mmanews.com

Watch: Evan Holyfield, Son Of Evander Holyfield, Gets KO’d In First Loss

Evan Holyfield’s Triller debut ended violently as he took an overhand right from Jurmain McDonald that sent him faceplanting to the canvas. Evan, the son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield, won his first nine professional boxing fights, including a first-round knockout in his professional debut over Nick Winstead. After earning a unanimous decision win over Chris Rollins back in January, he earned a shot in Triller on a card headlined by Sergey Kovalev.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

Charlotte May Be Gone From WWE For Longer Than Expected

That’s quite the hiatus. As talented as some wrestlers can be, there does come a time when they could use some time off of television. It might be due to overexposure or just needing to come up with a fresh presentation. Sometimes that time away can do some good and that might be the case again with a WWE star. It just might be a big longer than expected before she is back.
CHARLOTTE, NC
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

WWE Legend Announces His Cancer Has Returned

A WWE legend whose wrestling career has spanned the better part of five decades is set for a rematch with the toughest opponent of his career: Cancer. In a recent video he shared on Facebook, WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan announced that his cancer has returned. Duggan said that he's preparing to undergo radiation therapy for eight weeks in order to get rid of it again.
WWE
PWMania

Rumor on Who Ric Flair Will Face in His Return to the Ring

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been preparing for a return to the ring as he plans to come out of retirement. He’s also shared workout videos of him training with AEW star Jay Lethal. Flair is planning a six-man tag team match featuring...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Ric Flair Reported Coming Out Of Retirement To Wrestle Again, Possible Opponents

One more time (again). There are certain wrestlers who seem like they cannot completely get out of the ring. While some of them will stay away for a long time and then come back one more time, there are some who seem like they cannot get away for good. That is the case with one certain all time legend, and now it seems that he will be getting back in the ring one more time.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Issues New Rule Over Wrestlers Getting Haircuts

That’s a specific list. Wrestling is a visual medium, as stars are going to need to look a certain way to make fans want to see what they are doing. This can come in a variety of ways and WWE is known for caring about appearance more than a lot of other things. That can create some issues, and now WWE has made a rule about a specific change of appearance for some wrestlers.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE May Have Written A Surprising Name Off Of Television This Week

Catch you later? With so many people on the WWE roster, it can be hard to find something for everyone to do. At the same time, there are wrestlers who WWE will want to use on a regular basis because they have plans for them. That seems to be the case with a wrestler who might not be around much in the near future, as WWE seems to have written him off television for the time being.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Responds To Reports That Roman Reigns Is Taking Time Off From WWE

During the latest Hall Of Fame podcast episode, Booker T discussed the current situation surrounding Roman Reigns. There have been conflicting reports about the Tribal Chief’s schedule moving forward. But either way, he is expected to be working less frequently when it comes to live events. It has led to mixed responses from fans, and Booker points out people are hard to please.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Issues Statement on Sasha Banks and Naomi Walking Out of RAW

As PWMania.com previously reported, women’s tag team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW due to Banks reportedly having creative differences with Vince McMahon. WWE issued the following statement to media outlets regarding the matter:. “When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon,...
WWE

