2 men dead, 2 injured after a traffic collision in South Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. On early Sunday morning, two men lost their lives following a traffic collision in South Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place on McCall Street. The early reports revealed that a GMC Sierra pickup truck was going at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes of McCall Street when it crashed into a Nissan Sentra that was backing out of a driveway [...}

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO