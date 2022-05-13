ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, AR

Camden police looking for man who fired gun into vehicle during robbery

By Chris Counts
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

CAMDEN, Ark. – Camden police are looking for a man they say fired a gun into a vehicle during a robbery.

According to investigators, 32-year-old John Junior Hampton is wanted in connection with an incident outside of a convenience store on Bradley Ferry Road May 9 where they say he stole belongings from a person he was meeting up with.

During the incident, police say he fired a gun into the vehicle, but no one was injured.

Hampton is now being searched for by police and is facing multiple charges including two terroristic act charges, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Hampton is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Camden police at 870-836-5755. All calls will be kept confidential.

