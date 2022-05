HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Deputies in Cabell County are asking for help to locate a missing person. Scott Hattis, of Huntington has been missing since May 11, according to a social media post from the Cabell County Sheriff's Office. The post said Hattis was last seen leaving his place of work, the Sheetz gas station on Sixth Avenue.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO