Roseville's Harry Crabb Park, Vernon Street Town Square spray grounds open Saturday

NATOMAS (CBS)- The North Natomas Aquatic Center was packed with families Saturday as Sacramento hit 91 degrees. The aquatic center opened in April and Saturday was the first day since it opened that temperatures were in the 90’s. Families who lived in the area said the center was an affordable option for the first summer-like day of the year and was located in a spot that made it easy to visit. “Let’s get out and get in the water,” said Gina Wheeler, who visited the aquatic center with her sister and children. Others pointed out it has been two years since a “normal” summer and were quick to bring their children to the water park on the first day that felt like summer. “Nothing has looked like it has the last couple years, nothings been the same, kids are cooped up inside the house, it’s hard to get them outside of the house to do stuff,” said Michael Gergsby, a parent who brought a group to the aquatic center. What does it cost? Youth (2-17 years old) – $5/admissions. Adults (18+) – $7/admission Youth under 2 – free 50m Pool Rec Swim* Wristband – $1 add-on *Must be able to pass a deep-water swim test

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO