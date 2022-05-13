ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Roseville's Harry Crabb Park, Vernon Street Town Square spray grounds open Saturday

ABC10
ABC10
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Two of Roseville's spray grounds open this weekend as temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s. Harry Crabb Park, 1000 Scarborough Drive, and Vernon Street Town Square,...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Black Bear sighting in Fairfield, leaves track for resident

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A black bear paid a visit to a visit to the Woodcreek neighborhood in Fairfield Friday morning. “He came up into the porch… and then came around here. And when he came around here… you see those? Claw marks,” said Fairfield resident Chris Linehan. “He hopped over, came onto the other […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rocklin Resident Says She Mistook Fox Kit For Kitten

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A Rocklin resident says she didn’t know that the “kitten” she rescued was actually a fox kit. Rocklin police say the resident found the animal last week. After realizing that the little critter was not a kitten, a concerned family member called police and animal control. The animal has since been taken to the Gold Country Wildlife Rescue to be treated. Exactly what kind of fox was found is not clear, but gray foxes are commonly found all throughout the US. Red foxes are also founded in parts of the country, but not as commonly in California.
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Families Beat The Heat At North Natomas Aquatic Center

NATOMAS (CBS)- The North Natomas Aquatic Center was packed with families Saturday as Sacramento hit 91 degrees. The aquatic center opened in April and Saturday was the first day since it opened that temperatures were in the 90’s. Families who lived in the area said the center was an affordable option for the first summer-like day of the year and was located in a spot that made it easy to visit. “Let’s get out and get in the water,” said Gina Wheeler, who visited the aquatic center with her sister and children. Others pointed out it has been two years since a “normal” summer and were quick to bring their children to the water park on the first day that felt like summer. “Nothing has looked like it has the last couple years, nothings been the same, kids are cooped up inside the house, it’s hard to get them outside of the house to do stuff,” said Michael Gergsby, a parent who brought a group to the aquatic center. What does it cost? Youth (2-17 years old) – $5/admissions. Adults (18+) – $7/admission Youth under 2 – free 50m Pool Rec Swim* Wristband – $1 add-on *Must be able to pass a deep-water swim test
SACRAMENTO, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Smith Properties: Listings for Sunday, May 15, 2022

At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please check out our site here and then give us a call. At Smith Properties we are here to make your real estate experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Roseville, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Government
Roseville, CA
Government
City
Roseville, CA
ABC10

Bear spotted roaming through Fairfield neighborhood

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The Fairfield Police Department is warning residents in the Woodcreek Park neighborhood to be alert after a bear was spotted roaming through the streets. The police department posted to Facebook Saturday after receiving several calls beginning Friday and through Saturday about a bear that had been spotted in the Woodcreek area.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Construction begins for toll I-80 Express Lanes between Fairfield, Vacaville

FAIRFIELD – A three-year construction project began Monday to add toll express lanes along the heavily-traveled Interstate 80 corridor between Fairfield and Vacaville.According to Caltrans, the $243 million project will add express lanes in both the eastbound and westbound directions between Red Top Road in Fairfield and Leisure Town Road in Vacaville. Eight miles of carpool lanes between Red Top and Air Base Parkway in Fairfield will be converted to the toll lanes, while Caltrans will build the remaining 10 miles from Air Base Parkway to Leisure Town Road.Completion of the express lanes is set for 2025."The express lane project...
FAIRFIELD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Homeless campfire in Chico Saturday night

CHICO, Calif, - The Chico Fire Department extinguished a homeless campfire in Chico on Saturday night. Chico Fire told Action News Now that when crews arrived on scene two tents were on fire in a homeless camp off of Hazel and 9th Street. Crews were able to keep the fire...
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Memorial Day#Recreation Events
KRON4 News

Bear spotted on front porch of Fairfield residence

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A bear was spotted on the front porch of a home in Fairfield, police announced in a Facebook post on Saturday. Police said they received a number of calls in the past 24 or so hours of bear sightings in the area of Woodcreek Park on Astoria Drive. A snapshot of […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KCRA.com

Thousands attend newly expanded 'Country in the Park' at Cal Expo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Country in the Parkis back at Cal Expo this weekend. Around 20,000 people attended on Saturday. The major music event has been a staple in Sacramento County for more than two decades. But this year, organizers have added some extra excitement to the mix – including a second day of festivities, as well as carnival rides and games for kids.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Busy Sunday For Fire Activity

Valley Springs, CA — There were multiple incidents that kept firefighters busy today. The most notable fire was a 3.5 acre blaze at a shooting range on Hogan Dam Road in the Valley Springs area that ignited at around 5pm. The forward progress was stopped and the cause of the incident is being investigated by the Bureau of Land Management and CAL Fire.
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco garage fire injures 1, displaces 7

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An early Sunday morning fire that occurred near 200 Edinburgh St. has displaced 7 residents and injured one, officials say. At 5:46 a.m., San Francisco firefighters responded to a 1-alarm garage fire. Officials tweeted a warning, asking residents to avoid the area. Officials say Red Cross Northern California and city services […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
goldcountrymedia.com

Johnson Ranch Sports Club to unveil 24-court pickleball complex in May

The Johnson Ranch Sports Club in Roseville is preparing to open the largest pickleball facility in Northern California, a 24-court complex that will be established by converting their existing seven tennis courts on the south side of the club. “Now instead of people having to travel to a local park,...
ROSEVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Homeless people will soon move to new alternate sites

CHICO, Calif. - Homeless people that are not allowed in the pallet shelters may be moved to three different alternate sites as early as next week when some 7-day notices expire. The sites are off of Fair Street near Country Drive, off of Humboldt and Bruce Road and off of...
CHICO, CA
Plumas County News

Missing Quincy teen located

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office announced that Madison Tabor, 15, of Quincy has been located. On May 15, the sheriff’s office issued a news release to various outlets announcing that Madison went missing on Thursday May 12, around 5:30 p.m. from her home in Quincy, along with a description of what she was wearing. Later in the day, it was reported that she was found.
QUINCY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Venita Rheas ditches website, remains in business

Rocklin, Calif. – Venita Rheas restaurant in Rocklin has decided to go offline, purely in the digital sense. The Venita Rheas website has been taken offline and is currently up for sale at $1,000. We contacted Venita Rheas and they confirmed that despite their move to offline, they are...
ROCKLIN, CA
KSBW.com

California is getting a new state park in the Central Valley

MODESTO, Calif. — For the first time in 13 years, California will create a new state park — where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers meet among 200-year-old valley oaks and willows in the San Joaquin Valley near Modesto. California State Parks will plan and develop the new...
MODESTO, CA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Sacramento, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Sacramento is California's capitol and a city rich in history, culture, and a plethora of things to amaze you with! "California begins here," as the popular Sacramento adage goes, and after spending some time here, you'll understand why. The coffee market in California's capital has exploded in recent years, with a slew of prominent roasters setting up shop in the city.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Vegetation Fire On Florin Road Mostly Contained

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A vegetation fire on Florin Road in Sacramento has been mostly contained, said the Sacramento Fire Department. The fire took place around the 3000 block of Florin Road. The fire triggered a second alarm, however, no structures were damaged and no injuries were reported. The fire has now been mostly contained.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy