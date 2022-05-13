Free concert, community yard sale this weekend in Duncansville

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two fun filled community activities will be occurring this weekend in Duncansville.

The first is a free concert taking place on Friday, May 13 at the Duncansville Memorial Park. Stephanie & the Wild Hearts will be kicking off the Park Jam at 6 p.m. and will feature a food truck from Big B’s BBQ. Four other concerts are scheduled for the 1st Friday of every month at the park this year.

The second is a Community Yard Sale for the Duncansville Borough and the surrounding area on Saturday, May 14. Those in the area can sell their used or unwanted items from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information on these events can be found on the Duncansville Community Days Facebook page .

