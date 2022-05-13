ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncansville, PA

Free concert, community yard sale this weekend in Duncansville

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cFVFE_0fdNqvcJ00

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two fun filled community activities will be occurring this weekend in Duncansville.

The first is a free concert taking place on Friday, May 13 at the Duncansville Memorial Park. Stephanie & the Wild Hearts will be kicking off the Park Jam at 6 p.m. and will feature a food truck from Big B’s BBQ. Four other concerts are scheduled for the 1st Friday of every month at the park this year.

Street cleaning to close side roads in Duncansville Borough

The second is a Community Yard Sale for the Duncansville Borough and the surrounding area on Saturday, May 14. Those in the area can sell their used or unwanted items from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information on these events can be found on the Duncansville Community Days Facebook page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Third Annual BBQ Bonanza at Huntingdon County Fairgrounds

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Head out to the third annual BBQ Bonanza at the Huntingdon County Fairgrounds Friday, May 20th, and Saturday, May 21st. There will be over sixty vendors showcasing handmade crafts and other goods, lots of food, craft beer,...
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$10K donation helps fund lighting for downtown Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $10,000 donation is helping bring more lighting to Main Street in downtown Johnstown. The donation was given to Vision Together 2025 by a private donor at the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies to hang lights on the street. Vision 2025 says they received their first shipment of lights and plans […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Centre LifeLink to hold community events for EMS Week

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — May 15 through 21 is National EMS Week and Centre LifeLink is hosting a series of events showcasing the work of emergency medical services. “I think it’s important for the community really to partner with us because ultimately we’re there to help them in their time of need,” said Howard […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

GACTC returns senior car giveaway in person

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–The annual senior car giveaway tradition for the Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center returned Monday afternoon in person since the pandemic hit. This tradition has been going on since 1995. Each year, students within the WISE program gather in an assembly to receive special prizes. The program highlights students’ academic achievements within […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Duncansville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
abc27.com

Grand opening of dairy bar in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A celebration of a new place to show off delicious dairy treats in Carlisle, Cumberland County was held on Saturday, May 14. This was to help celebrate the grand opening of the Destiny Dair Bar at Stover Farms. Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bedford County job fair to draw over 50 employers

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Fairgrounds will be hosting a job fair where over 50 local employers and industries will seek out their next hires. The job fair on Thursday, May 19 will be held in the 4-H Building of the fairgrounds at 729 West Pitt Street in Bedford from 9:30 a.m. […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

UPDATE: Power restored across Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Power has been restored throughout Centre County after thousands were powerless due to lightning striking on a line. Around 8:50 a.m. West Penn Power, which is a First Energy company, says there were about 1,400 customers without power due to an issue that caused protective breakers to open at the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts#A Community Yard Sale
WTAJ

Rooftop concert series happening in Johnstown until October

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new intimate, open-air concern series is launching on the rooftop at the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center in Cambria City. Starting May 28, Jackie’s Garden Works is inviting music lovers of all ages to enjoy live performances along with food and drinks provided by Downtown Johnstown’s Stadium Pub & […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
tyroneeagleeyenews.com

Recent TAHS Grad Expanding Local Butcher Shop

Tyrone’s small business community is growing as a new generation of entrepreneurs are starting new businesses and expanding existing ones. Among these is TAHS Class of 2019 grad Cash Sprankle, who recently took over his family’s business, Sprankle’s Butcher Shop, at 938 Hoovers Lane in Tyrone. Sprankle...
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Black history walking tour in Bellefonte launches this weekend

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new walking tour in Bellefonte looks to highlight Black history in the borough. Created by Centre Servers, the Tap Into History Tour will officially launch this Sunday. Guests will visit five historical stops downtown. These include the Bellefonte Art Museum, which is believed to have been a stop along the […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
Centre Daily

Homes, schools experience power outages as thunderstorms hit Centre County

Several buildings and schools are experiencing power outages Monday morning as Centre County experiences severe thunderstorms. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for northern Centre County until 11:45 a.m. Monday. The storm has winds up to 60 mph and penny-size hail, the National Weather Service said. Among the areas in the storm’s path are Orviston and Monument.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Kai

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Kai. Kai is a young female Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler & Labrador Retriever mix. She is spayed and her vaccinations are up-to-date. For more information on Kai, or to schedule an appointment to meet her, contact Gateway Humane Society...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Voting reminders heading into Pennsylvania primary

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tuesday, May 17 is the Pennsylvania primary election. It is the key to determining who will be on the ballot for governor and United States Senate come November. Only registered democrats or republicans can vote on the races. You can check your registration here. If you’re not registered with a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Geisinger expands palliative medicine to Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Geisinger is bringing its palliative medicine program to Centre County thanks to the work done by Nicki Vithalani, M.D. Dr. Vithalani, with the help of Melissa Lightner, CRNP, helped expand the palliative medicine program to Centre County. Providers are now seeing patients at both the Geisinger Scenery Park and the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Centre elementary students design CATA Bus

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is celebrating the impact of transportation in communities and the future of CATA. In the third annual CATArt poster contest, 400 elementary students from Benner Elementary School and Bellefonte Elementary school designed posters imagining what CATA might look like in the future. “We got […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Captured at the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce Gun Bash held recently at Gobbler’s Knob. Photo courtesy Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Weiss Markets To Build, Remodel And Expand Stores

(Sunbury, PA) -- A Pennsylvania grocery chain says it's sending about 150-million dollars to improve its stores. The president of Weis Markets announced at a recent shareholders' meeting that new stores will be built and existing ones will see remodeling and expansion. Johnathan Weis says his budget includes four new stores, five major remodels and the addition of eight fuel centers. He also says sales have increased by a little more than 18 percent.
SUNBURY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Curve Honoring Mental Health Awareness Month

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve is back home on the week of Tuesday May 17 to Saturday May 21 as they take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Affiliate of the San Francisco Giants). Main Highlights:. Thursday May 19 @ 6:00pm. Mountain City Game – Keller Engineers.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown rolling out new programs with ARPA funding

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)-Multiple new programs are coming to Johnstown residents, businesses, and non-profits with the help of the American Rescue Plan funding. Johnstown received over 30 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act. Seven million of those dollars will allocate to these new programs. The City Manager, Ethan Imhoff, said that through multiple hearings […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy