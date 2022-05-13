Free concert, community yard sale this weekend in Duncansville
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two fun filled community activities will be occurring this weekend in Duncansville.
The first is a free concert taking place on Friday, May 13 at the Duncansville Memorial Park. Stephanie & the Wild Hearts will be kicking off the Park Jam at 6 p.m. and will feature a food truck from Big B’s BBQ. Four other concerts are scheduled for the 1st Friday of every month at the park this year.Street cleaning to close side roads in Duncansville Borough
The second is a Community Yard Sale for the Duncansville Borough and the surrounding area on Saturday, May 14. Those in the area can sell their used or unwanted items from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More information on these events can be found on the Duncansville Community Days Facebook page .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.
Comments / 0