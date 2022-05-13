ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians' Yu Chang: Returns from COVID-19 IL

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Chang (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Cubs' Sean Newcomb: Plays catch

Newcomb (ankle) played catch Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Newcomb hit the injured list Wednesday with a sprained left ankle. The fact that he's playing catch three days later suggests that his absence may not be a particularly long one. He's expected to resume mound work soon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Alex Blandino: Shipped to Seattle

Blandino was sent from San Francisco to Seattle on Saturday in exchange for Stuart Fairchild. The move sees the two sides swap depth options. Blandino doesn't have a 40-man roster spot and has spent the year with Triple-A Sacramento, where he's hit .183/.309/.280. He owns a .226/.339/.291 slash line in 279 career major-league plate appearances.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Passes initial concussion tests

Stephenson left Saturday's game against the Pirates after taking a foul ball off his facemask, but manager David Bell said afterward that Stephenson passed initial concussion tests, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "The report (Saturday night) is no concussion," Bell said. "[Stephenson] was examined by the doctors here. We'll have him re-evaluated just to be sure, but that's a real relief in a big way. That's very scary. We caught a break there."
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Still feeling shoulder

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo cited Ahmed's "cranky" right shoulder for the decision to hold him out of Friday's starting lineup, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Ahmed was in Saturday's lineup, going 1-for-3 with an RBI, but it sounds like the shoulder is and will be an ongoing issue. "My shoulder doesn't feel perfect, but I'm going to try to keep playing through it as long as I can," Ahmed said. "That's kind of all I have to say." Ahmed, who missed the first two weeks of the regular season, returned with bang, going 8-for-23 with three home runs over the first seven games played. Since then, he's gone 3-for-26 with eight strikeouts, looking much like the same hitter seen in 2021, when he finished with a .224/.280/.339 slash line.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Dealing with ankle sprain

Adames was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle after leaving Sunday's game at Miami, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The 26-year-old suffered the injury during the first inning Sunday when he safely slid into home plate, and he was removed from the contest one inning later. Adames will be re-evaluated Monday and should be considered day-to-day in the meantime.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Michael Grove: Promoted for MLB debut

Grove was called up from Double-A Tulsa ahead of his start Sunday against the Phillies, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. The 25-year-old will make his big-league debut Sunday in a spot start, filling the gap in Los Angeles' rotation following the placement of Clayton Kershaw (pelvis) on the injured list. Grove struggled at the Double-A level with a 7.86 ERA last year, but he's pitched well so far in 2022 and has a 2.76 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB across 16.1 innings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Out of Sunday's lineup

Cain is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins. Cain started the past four games and will head to the bench after going 4-for-16 with a double, two runs and seven strikeouts. Tyrone Taylor will take over in center field and bat eighth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Riding pine Saturday

Mateo isn't starting Saturday against Detroit, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mateo is in the midst of a nine-game hitting streak in which he's hit .286 with two homers, a triple, two doubles, six runs, three RBI and three steals. However, he'll get a breather while Chris Owings starts at shortstop and bats ninth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Sitting Monday

Lopez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox. Lopez sits for just the third time this season. He's been very disappointing at the plate thus far, hitting .190/.283/.220, and he's stolen just a single base after swiping 22 bags last year. Bobby Witt Jr. will slide over to shortstop in his absence, with Emmanuel Rivera starting at third base.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Homers as pinch hitter

O'Hearn hit a two-run home run as a pinch hitter in Friday's 14-10 win over the Rockies. O'Hearn provided a little extra insurance with his first homer of the year in the eighth inning. The 28-year-old has added five RBI and two runs scored through 29 plate appearances. He saw a bit more playing time when Carlos Santana (ankle) was out, but the latter is a switch hitter likely to command much of the playing time at first base going forward. O'Hearn will likely have to compete with Hunter Dozier, Emmanuel Rivera and MJ Melendez to draw starts as the designated hitter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Late scratch Saturday

Lowe was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Blue Jays for an unspecified reason, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. It's not yet clear whether Lowe is dealing with an injury, but he was removed from the lineup with under an hour before first pitch. Taylor Walls will take over at the keystone and bat eighth.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cody Poteet: No longer starting Monday

Poteet won't start Monday against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Poteet was initially slated to start in Monday's series opener after Jesus Luzardo (forearm) was placed on the 15-day injured list, but Sandy Alcantara was pushed up a day. However, the Marlins haven't yet announced a starter for Tuesday's matchup against Washington, so it's possible Poteet takes the mound in that game.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Carted off

Odorizzi was carted off the field during Monday's game against Boston after suffering an apparent leg injury, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings prior to exiting. Odorizzi suffered the injury after...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Gets breather Monday

Jeffers is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics. Jeffers will take a seat after he started in five of the Twins' last six games, with four of those assignments coming at catcher. Gary Sanchez will replace Jeffers behind the plate Monday, while Kyle Garlick handles Sanchez's usual designated hitter duties.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Collects another theft

Velazquez went 2-for-7 with a walk, a run and a stolen base across both games of Saturday's doubleheader split versus Oakland. Velazquez has settled into an everyday role at shortstop for the Angels, as he started both games of the twin bill while Tyler Wade played one game at third base and the other in left field. Velazquez is still batting just .188 on the season, but he leads the team with six steals and has displayed some outstanding defense. He is also starting to hit better, going 7-for-19 (.368) with a home run, two doubles, four runs, two RBI and two steals over his past six games.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Albert Abreu: Starting rehab stint

Abreu (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock later in the week, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports. Abreu landed on the 15-day injured list May 3 due to a sprained ankle, and he's continuing to ramp up his activity. He'll likely get a few relief appearances in the minors before being activated.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Not starting Saturday

Muncy will sit Saturday against the Phillies, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Muncy's bat has yet to wake up this season, as he's hit just .147/.341/.295 with three homers through his first 30 games, though his 27:26 BB:K indicates he's still seeing the ball quite well. He'll get a rest Saturday, with Hanser Alberto starting at second and Justin Turner at third.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Could return during Oakland series

Manager Rocco Baldelli stated Monday that Correa (finger) is "very close to returning," Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Pressreports. Correa revealed over the weekend that his bruised right middle finger is starting to feel better, and Baldelli believes the shortstop could return to action over the next few days, per Helfand. He was 6-for-20 with a home run, two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored through five games in May prior to suffering the injury. Royce Lewis figures to return to a bench role once Correa is activated from the injured list.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Claimed by Pirates

Heineman was claimed off outright waivers by the Pirates on Monday. Heineman was sent down by the Blue Jays on Saturday, and he'll be claimed by the Pirates several days later. The 30-year-old appeared in 10 major-league games early in the year and went 4-for-15 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Since Andrew Knapp was designated for assignment Monday, Heineman will likely join the big-league club as catching depth.
PITTSBURGH, PA

