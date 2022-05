(Grand Forks, ND) -- WDAY Radio has learned more about a body found in the Red River in Grand Forks Saturday evening. The Grand Forks Police Department tells WDAY News First that the person found has been identified as 32-year-old Jacob Lasley of Redlake, Minnesota. Officers say there were no obvious signs of trauma to Lasley, who had been reported missing April 17th.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 8 HOURS AGO