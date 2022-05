CINCINNATI — After a rainy start early Monday morning, spring weather is starting to set in across Greater Cincinnati. All the rain should dissipate by lunchtime Monday, making way for a beautiful afternoon with a more comfortable feel than last week that feels like spring, in the 70s with comfortable humidity. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and will be breezy at times Monday afternoon and evening, with a low of about 55.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO