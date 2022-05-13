ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians' Richie Palacios: Rejoins big club

Palacios was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Friday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com...

CBS Sports

Cubs' Sean Newcomb: Plays catch

Newcomb (ankle) played catch Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Newcomb hit the injured list Wednesday with a sprained left ankle. The fact that he's playing catch three days later suggests that his absence may not be a particularly long one. He's expected to resume mound work soon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Passes initial concussion tests

Stephenson left Saturday's game against the Pirates after taking a foul ball off his facemask, but manager David Bell said afterward that Stephenson passed initial concussion tests, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "The report (Saturday night) is no concussion," Bell said. "[Stephenson] was examined by the doctors here. We'll have him re-evaluated just to be sure, but that's a real relief in a big way. That's very scary. We caught a break there."
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Notches theft in loss

Merrifield went 1-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in a loss to the Rockies on Saturday. Merrifield was slotted atop the order for the second straight game and extended his modest hitting streak to five contests with a third-inning single that plated a run. He subsequently stole second base and came around to score on a Salvador Perez long ball. Merrifield's average still sits at .173 on the season, but he's starting to round back into form, going 8-for-23 with a home run, five RBI, eight runs and two steals over his past five games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Still feeling shoulder

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo cited Ahmed's "cranky" right shoulder for the decision to hold him out of Friday's starting lineup, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Ahmed was in Saturday's lineup, going 1-for-3 with an RBI, but it sounds like the shoulder is and will be an ongoing issue. "My shoulder doesn't feel perfect, but I'm going to try to keep playing through it as long as I can," Ahmed said. "That's kind of all I have to say." Ahmed, who missed the first two weeks of the regular season, returned with bang, going 8-for-23 with three home runs over the first seven games played. Since then, he's gone 3-for-26 with eight strikeouts, looking much like the same hitter seen in 2021, when he finished with a .224/.280/.339 slash line.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Alex Blandino: Shipped to Seattle

Blandino was sent from San Francisco to Seattle on Saturday in exchange for Stuart Fairchild. The move sees the two sides swap depth options. Blandino doesn't have a 40-man roster spot and has spent the year with Triple-A Sacramento, where he's hit .183/.309/.280. He owns a .226/.339/.291 slash line in 279 career major-league plate appearances.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Michael Grove: Promoted for MLB debut

Grove was called up from Double-A Tulsa ahead of his start Sunday against the Phillies, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. The 25-year-old will make his big-league debut Sunday in a spot start, filling the gap in Los Angeles' rotation following the placement of Clayton Kershaw (pelvis) on the injured list. Grove struggled at the Double-A level with a 7.86 ERA last year, but he's pitched well so far in 2022 and has a 2.76 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB across 16.1 innings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Out of Sunday's lineup

Cain is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins. Cain started the past four games and will head to the bench after going 4-for-16 with a double, two runs and seven strikeouts. Tyrone Taylor will take over in center field and bat eighth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Dealing with ankle sprain

Adames was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle after leaving Sunday's game at Miami, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The 26-year-old suffered the injury during the first inning Sunday when he safely slid into home plate, and he was removed from the contest one inning later. Adames will be re-evaluated Monday and should be considered day-to-day in the meantime.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Sitting Monday

Lopez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox. Lopez sits for just the third time this season. He's been very disappointing at the plate thus far, hitting .190/.283/.220, and he's stolen just a single base after swiping 22 bags last year. Bobby Witt Jr. will slide over to shortstop in his absence, with Emmanuel Rivera starting at third base.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Socks second homer

Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Friday's 4-2 win over the Orioles. He opened the scoring with an RBI two-bagger in the third inning before swatting a solo shot in the sixth, his second homer of the year. Cabrera has seven hits in the last four games, including three extra-base knocks, to push his slash line on the season up to .276/.325/.381 with 12 RBI through 29 contests. The 39-year-old is nearing the end of his Hall of Fame career, but he's still capable of making a contribution.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Riding pine Saturday

Mateo isn't starting Saturday against Detroit, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mateo is in the midst of a nine-game hitting streak in which he's hit .286 with two homers, a triple, two doubles, six runs, three RBI and three steals. However, he'll get a breather while Chris Owings starts at shortstop and bats ninth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: X-rays negative

Adames (ankle) underwent X-rays that came back negative Sunday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. Adames exited Sunday's win over the Marlins due to a left ankle sprain, and he doesn't appear to be dealing with any structural damage. He'll be reevaluated when the Brewers return to Milwaukee on Monday and is considered day-to-day for now. If Adames misses any additional time, Luis Urias and Mike Brosseau would likely fill in at shortstop.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sergio Romo: Scoreless frame Saturday

Romo, activated from the injured list Friday, fired a perfect ninth inning in a loss to the Mets on Saturday. The veteran right-hander could hardly have been sharper in his first appearance since April 11, firing four of his five pitches for strikes. The veteran has opened his Mariners tenure with three straight scoreless efforts.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Carted off

Odorizzi was carted off the field during Monday's game against Boston after suffering an apparent leg injury, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings prior to exiting. Odorizzi suffered the injury after...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Late scratch Saturday

Lowe was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Blue Jays for an unspecified reason, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. It's not yet clear whether Lowe is dealing with an injury, but he was removed from the lineup with under an hour before first pitch. Taylor Walls will take over at the keystone and bat eighth.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Shelled in loss

Freeland (1-4) took the loss during Friday's 14-10 defeat at the hands of the Royals, allowing eight runs (six earned) on 12 hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He failed to record a strikeout. Freeland got himself down 2-0 two batters into the game before permitting four more runs...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not starting Saturday

Kiermaier isn't starting Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Kiermaier was initially listed among the starters for Saturday's matchup, but the team issued a revised lineup with Brett Phillips starting in center field and batting ninth. Kiermaier isn't believed to be dealing with an injury, so he should be available off the bench.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Not starting Saturday

Muncy will sit Saturday against the Phillies, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Muncy's bat has yet to wake up this season, as he's hit just .147/.341/.295 with three homers through his first 30 games, though his 27:26 BB:K indicates he's still seeing the ball quite well. He'll get a rest Saturday, with Hanser Alberto starting at second and Justin Turner at third.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cody Poteet: No longer starting Monday

Poteet won't start Monday against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Poteet was initially slated to start in Monday's series opener after Jesus Luzardo (forearm) was placed on the 15-day injured list, but Sandy Alcantara was pushed up a day. However, the Marlins haven't yet announced a starter for Tuesday's matchup against Washington, so it's possible Poteet takes the mound in that game.
MIAMI, FL

