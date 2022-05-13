ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page County, IA

Clarinda man arrested on Page County assault warrant

kjan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheriff’s deputies in Page County,Thursday, arrested 39-year-old Anthony David Titus, of...

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Carson man arrested on Pottawattamie County warrant in Red Oak

(Red Oak) -- A Carson man was arrested on an active warrant in Red Oak on Monday. According to the Red Oak Police Department, authorities conducted a traffic stop at around 8 PM. Upon investigation, 50-year-old John Beebe of Carson was arrested on active Pottawattamie County warrant for 3rd degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Weekend Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police reported two arrests over the weekend. Police arrested 32-year-old Kenny Joe Cunningham of Greenfield on Friday at the Creston Union County Law Enforcement Center. Authorities charged Cunningham with Assault. Officers transported Cunningham to the Union County Jail and released him later on a $300 cash or surety bond.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report

(Pottawattamie Co.) The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports four arrests. Timothy Jess Paulson Abboud, 50, was arrested after Deputies were dispatched to a civil situation on Pioneer Trail near Silver City. Paulson Abboud was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) 1st Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Deputies seized one clear bag of a white crystal substance and one clear plastic container of a white crystal substance along with three pipes with residue and a clear smoking device.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Adair County Sheriff’s report: 6 arrests

(Greenfield, Iowa) – Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports six arrests from over the past week. On May 8th, 36-year-old Rossi Byron Lundy, JR., of Cedar Rapids, was arrested for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm, following an investigation into an assault at the I-80 eastbound rest area. At around 2:18-a.m., a caller reported multiple motorcycles and a U-Haul box truck were traveling together, and continued eastbound from the rest area. The victim said he was shot at during the altercation. Stuart Police located the group of motorcyclists and the box truck on the I-80 entrance ramp. The motorcycle continued eastbound but the box truck went to the Kum and Go and was parked by the gas pump. The driver, identified as Rossi Lundy, JR., and female passenger were detained. Lundy confirmed there was a firearm in the vehicle. It was found in the center cup-holder. A records check indicated he was convicted felon. Lundy was later released from the Adair County Jail on a $5,000 cash or surety bond.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Page County, IA
Crime & Safety
Clarinda, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Clarinda, IA
County
Page County, IA
kjan.com

2 arrested in Glenwood

Officials with the Glenwood (Iowa) Police Department report two, separate arrests. Today (Monday), 34-year-old Myles Longcor, of Henderson, was arrested for Violation of a No Contact Order. He was being held without bond in the Mills County Jail, until seen by a magistrate. On Saturday, Glenwood Police arrested 26-year-old Kameron...
GLENWOOD, IA
kjan.com

Mills County Sheriff’s report, 5/16/22

(Glenwood, Iowa) – The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports 24-year-old Jose Armando Gallardo-Garcia, of Omaha, was arrested Saturday night on a Public Intoxication charge. His bond was set at $300. And, no injuries were reported following a single-vehicle accident in Mills County Sunday morning. Authorities say 20-year-old Anita Coates, of Malvern, was driving a 2009 Ford in the area of 290th St./Noyes Avenue, and was toward the center of the road, when she met a vehicle coming from the opposite direction.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Henderson man arrested in Glenwood

(Glenwood) -- A Henderson man faces charges following his arrest in Glenwood. The Glenwood Police Department says officers arrested 34-year-old Myles Longcor Monday morning. Longcor was arrested on a charge of violation of a no contact order. He was taken to the Mills County Jail on no bond pending further...
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Shenandoah man arrested in Red Oak for domestic assault

(Red Oak) — A Shenandoah man was arrested on a domestic assault charge in Red Oak Saturday. The Red Oak Police Department says officers were called to the 2400 block of North 8th Street around 5:10 p.m. Following an investigation, officers arrested 22-year-old Zachary Lee Miller on a charge of domestic abuse assault — first offense.
RED OAK, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthony David#County Jail#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Sheriff
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Two Jefferson Adults Arrested for Drugs

Two Jefferson adults were arrested following an alleged drug-related incident. According to court documents, an investigation began with the Jefferson Police Department following a traffic stop on January 17th. During the stop, the officer knew that the passenger, 21-year-old Makelia Brown was involved in distributing marijuana with 18-year-old Harvick Beals. The officer asked Brown if she would give consent to the officer searching her apartment.
JEFFERSON, IA
kjan.com

Shenandoah man arrested by Red Oak Police

(Red Oak, Iowa) — An investigation into an incident Saturday evening in Red Oak, resulted in an arrest. Red Oak Police say officers were called to the 2400 block of North 8th Street around 5:10 p.m. Following an investigation, officers arrested 22-year-old Zachary Lee Miller, of Shenandoah, on a charge of domestic abuse assault/1st offense.
RED OAK, IA
kjan.com

Carroll “Gentleman’s Club” under investigation

(Carroll, Iowa) – Multiple news outlets say Police in Fort Dodge are collaborating with numerous other agencies, on an investigation of a gentleman’s club. A search warrant was executed Thursday night at Ossy’s Show Club, located at 1215 Plaza Drive in Carroll. Detectives are investigating allegations of...
CARROLL, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kjan.com

Red Oak woman arrested after early morning assault

The Red Oak Police Department reports an arrest early Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Eastern Avenue at 12:19 a.m. Saturday for an assault that had occurred. After investigation Officers arrested 36-year-old Samantha Ann Cox of Red Oak for Domestic Abuse Assault 1st Offense. Cox was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on no bond.
RED OAK, IA
1011now.com

Police investigating stabbing in northeast Lincoln Friday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department investigating a stabbing in northeast Lincoln from this weekend. LPD said it happened outside a home near 56th and Fremont Streets a little before 9 p.m. on Friday. According to police, officers were called to the home for a report of a...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Council Bluffs woman arrested in Essex

(Essex) — A Council Bluffs woman was arrested in Essex Sunday morning. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers were called to the 400 block of East Street in Essex around 2 a.m. for a report of car driving around honking its horn. Officers located the vehicle in the 300 block of Forbes Street honking its horn.
ESSEX, IA
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over the weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Lees Summit resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. Thirty-seven-year-old James Francke was accused of felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possessing 65 grams of marijuana, and possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to properly affix or maintain a vehicle plate.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
kjan.com

Red Oak man arrested on drug charges after fled into a field

A report of a suspicious person walking on Highway 71 in Montgomery County at around 6:50-a.m., Thursday, resulted the suspect taken into custody after he fled on foot into a field. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Dylan J, Hanson, of Red Oak, was being approached for questioning by a Deputy, when he took off. Hanson was apprehended without further incident and transported to the Montgomery County Jail, where he was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and Interference with Official Acts. He was being held without bond, pending an initial appearance before a magistrate.
RED OAK, IA
WHO 13

DMPD: Man stabbed in stomach in Pioneer Park neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Sunday night in Des Moines’ Pioneer Park neighborhood. Emergency crews were called to SE 22nd St. and E. Hughes Ave. shortly after 10:00 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found an adult male who had been stabbed in the stomach, according to Sgt. […]
DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

Law Enforcement Opens Investigation Into Allegations Of Underage Dancers At Ossy’s Show Club In Carroll

Law enforcement has opened an investigation into Ossy’s Show Club in Carroll following allegations there were underaged female performers working at the facility. At approximately 7 p.m. Thursday evening, the Fort Dodge Police Department, along with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll Police Department, and Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, executed a search warrant at the business in the 1200 block of Plaza Drive. Authorities say the warrant was part of an ongoing, multi-agency investigation. As of Friday, no charges have been filed in connection to the search warrant. Authorities ask anyone with relevant information pertaining to the inquiry to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department at 515-573-2323 or their local law enforcement agency.
CARROLL, IA
KETV.com

Assault victim taken to the hospital with CPR in progress

The Omaha Police department said one person was taken to the hospital with CPR in progress. Police say the person was assaulted near S 32nd Street and Drexel Street. The call came in around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. Police have not said how the person was assaulted yet. KETV will...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy