Harrison County, WV

Liberty’s Kyle reflects on high school softball career

By Abbie Backenstoe
 3 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Liberty High School softball standout, Emma Kyle, played her last game for the Mountaineers this Spring. She’s now set for her new journey- heading up to Pennsylvania to play Division I softball at Robert Morris University.

“It was relieving to finally be recruited to a place that I’m going to love. It was a great experience,” Kyle said.

Kyle leaves a legacy on the Mountaineers’ softball program and on the county.

As Harrison County’s all-time leading home run hitter, playing for her hometown the past four years is something she is grateful for.


“It was amazing being a Mountaineer the past four years. With all of the coaching and the support of the families and the parents and my friends, it was just amazing to be a part of all of it,” Kyle said.

Although the Mountaineers didn’t get the lengthy postseason run they intended to have, Kyle, her teammates and her coaching staff had the will to win and that’s what made this season so much fun.

“We put a lot of hard work in and I think the girls got along pretty well and our chemistry was there. Eric is a great coach. He wanted it for us and he really showed that on the field and coaching us at practice. You could just tell that everyone wanted to go far,” Kyle said.

Kyle put up impressive stats in her last go-around including 37 RBI, nine homers and 40 runs. Not to mention her .430 batting average, .505 on base percentage and .860 slugging percentage.

Kyle said she’s most proud of her hitting this season and facing strong pitchers at the high school level will translate into college ball.

“I would like to say that it would be my hitting, my home runs. It’s something that I wanted to try to beat last year’s but I’ve had to face some really good pitchers but I’m still very proud of where I was,” Kyle said.

The senior didn’t always plan to go yard every time she stepped up to the plate. But hitting a home run sure feels good.


“I just kind of take a breath and I’m thinking we don’t need a home run but there would be some times where I would be like we’re going to swing as hard as I can. But a lot of times I just go up there and think we just need a single, we just need a base runner, just someone to get on,” Kyle said.

Kyle heads to RMU as a utility player and thanks her long-time support staff.

“It’s a lot of hard work but with my family and the support that I’ve had it’s been a great journey. They’ve always gave me the opportunities to go far and I can’t thank them enough for that,” Kyle said.

Winners of the Golden Horseshoe Sword Smithing Contest announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The winners of the First Lady Student Artist Series Sword Smithing Design Contest were announced. In a press release from First Lady Cathy Justice, they say the first-place winner received $500 and will be used to knight the winners of all Golden Horseshoe recipients. Second-place received $250 and third-place won $100. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Weekend Outlook: May 14 & 15

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With summer and good weather ahead of us, activities in north central West Virginia are not hard to find. It’s looking like it might be a little stormy this weekend, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t fun events and things to do. Here is a list of some of the things going […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg native wins Marion County Teacher of the Year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Charlotte Romberger, who was born and raised in Parkersburg has won the Marion County Teacher of the year. The award goes to a Marion county teacher that goes above and beyond for the students they teach. The teacher of the year was recognized for the extra...
PARKERSBURG, WV
FSU hosts Shrek The Musical Junior

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University Academy for the Arts kicked off its production of Shrek The Musical Junior in the Wallman Hall Theatre Thursday. The musical was originally scheduled to take place in the Spring of 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first in-person musical on stage at […]
FAIRMONT, WV
