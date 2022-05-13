MassWildlife biologists offer advice about bear activity

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Biologists with MassWildlife visited 27 bear dens over the winter to track their health and habits.

Using radio-tracking collars, biologists found the hibernating females and conducted tests on any bears in the den, including cubs. The information helps biologists determine the health of the bear population, as well as if they are on the increase or decline.

Bears are active now and out looking for food, including in residential areas. MassWildlife offers this information about bear activity:

Bears spend more time in neighborhoods when supplemental food like bird seed and unsecured garbage is available.

Bears in suburban areas are larger than bears in rural, forested areas.

Bears are increasingly denning near homes and businesses. Human food sources are harmful to bears’ natural diets and put communities at added risk of unwanted conflicts.

