ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

MassWildlife biologists offer advice about bear activity

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sx3zd_0fdNqVrX00

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Biologists with MassWildlife visited 27 bear dens over the winter to track their health and habits.

Using radio-tracking collars, biologists found the hibernating females and conducted tests on any bears in the den, including cubs. The information helps biologists determine the health of the bear population, as well as if they are on the increase or decline.

VIDEO: Mama bear and two cubs climbing tree in Chicopee

Bears are active now and out looking for food, including in residential areas. MassWildlife offers this information about bear activity:

  • Bears spend more time in neighborhoods when supplemental food like bird seed and unsecured garbage is available.
  • Bears in suburban areas are larger than bears in rural, forested areas.
  • Bears are increasingly denning near homes and businesses. Human food sources are harmful to bears’ natural diets and put communities at added risk of unwanted conflicts.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Dog Park Thanks Volunteers at Opening Ceremony

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Dog Dark had an opening event on Saturday to thank the volunteers and contributors for all their hard work in making the park a reality. "We want to celebrate everyone who has made the dog park possible. And our volunteers are priceless. They keep maintaining the park and helping us keep it up day to day," Recreation and Special Events Coordinator Becky Manship said.
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Westborough, MA
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Chicopee, MA
Pets & Animals
City
Chicopee, MA
Chicopee, MA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Mama Bear#Biologists#Masswildlife#Nexstar Media Inc
amherstwire.com

Unique places you should visit this summer

Looking to create some new memories with the onset of summer break? These special spots around the Pioneer Valley are perfect for a day trip or a quick visit with your family and friends. Montague Book Mill – Montague, MA. The Montague Book Mill is an independent bookstore in...
MONTAGUE, MA
Sports Radio 940

A Magical Tulip Farm Blooms in Southeastern Connecticut

There's a seasonal attraction in Southeastern Connecticut that rivals it's nearby gargantuan neighbors Foxwoods & Mohegan Sun's beauty. It's a pick-you-own Tulip Farm, and it's stunning. The Governor of Connecticut Ned Lamont thinks so too, he just posted a photo of himself on his social media during a recent visit...
PRESTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Hudson Valley Post

Painful ‘Ghost Bugs’ Have Begun to Swarm in the Hudson Valley

If you've noticed itchy bumps on your arm or neck this week, you've most likely been attacked by ghost bugs and didn't even know it. Many Hudson Valley homeowners are reporting painful, itchy bites over the past few days but can't seem to recall being bit by anything. Some victims may have assumed that it was just a mosquito, or perhaps worried that a tick or spider may have attacked when they weren't looking.
HUDSON, NY
MassLive.com

Chester on Track draws rail enthusiasts

Chester on Track is on track. The 21st annual railroad-themed family festival in downtown Chester will take place Saturday, May 21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The rain-or-shine event gathers some of the best early industrial, railroad, military and artisan talent from three states for festivities that begin with a parade along Route 20.
CHESTER, MA
WBEC AM

Could Massachusetts Be Affected By a New Type of Harmful Tick This Year?

There's no argument that Massachusetts is a beautiful place to experience spring and summer, all four seasons really. It seems like Massachusetts is the epicenter for outdoor beauty. Berkshire County, in particular, is an area that many city people including Boston, New York, and other areas moved to right away when the pandemic struck so they could get away from close proximity of people and have a lot of open outdoor space. Whether those folks were moving to Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, Lenox, West Stockbridge, New Marlborough, North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Sandisfield, Otis, Egremont, and so on, Berkshire County definitely was able to deliver the vast open spaces that people needed during the pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy