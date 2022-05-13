West Springfield police searching for repeat shoplifters
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women believed to be involved in two shoplifting incidents.Southwick PD: Man wanted for alleged identity theft cases
The two women are allegedly repeat shoplifters at a business on Riverdale Street. Police say the first incident occurred on January 13 and the second incident occurred on May 11. Approximately $700 worth of products have been stolen by the two suspects.
If you can identify these women, you are asked to contact Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 ext. 229. You can also text-a-tip by texting SOLVE plus your message to 274637. You may remain anonymous.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 1