ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

USS The Sullivans, named for five Iowa brothers, no longer sinking in Buffalo harbor

kjan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Radio Iowa) – Starting Memorial Day weekend, visitors will be allowed back on the deck of the retired Navy vessel named for the five Waterloo brothers who died together in World War II. The U-S-S The Sullivans — a floating museum in...

www.kjan.com

Comments / 8

Related
WIBC.com

Hoosier Reaction to Buffalo Supermarket Shooting

BUFFALO, New York--Congressman Andre Carson was the first Hoosier lawmaker to react on social media to the Saturday shooting deaths of at least ten people at Tops Friendly Markets in Buffalo, New York. “I’m grieving for the victims of what appears to be a racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo,...
BUFFALO, NY
wpsu.org

Here are the 10 people killed and 3 hurt in the Buffalo shooting

The Buffalo Police Department has released its official list of victims in Saturday's shooting at Tops Friendly Markets. The department said on Sunday that the victims' identities were confirmed and all families and loved ones have been notified. The 10 people who were killed:. Roberta A. Drury of Buffalo, N.Y....
BUFFALO, NY
ksgf.com

LATEST: Buffalo, N.Y. Supermarket Shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a white, 18-year-old gunman in military gear who was livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Here’s what we know: Officials say they are investigating the...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
New York City, NY
City
Waterloo, NY
State
New York State
City
Buffalo, IA
Buffalo, NY
Government
Waterloo, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Waterloo, IA
City
Buffalo, NY
FL Radio Group

Conklin Man Shoots 13 in Buffalo Tops

A shooting occurred in Buffalo Saturday at a Tops Friendly Market. The 18 year old shooter killed ten and wounded three in what is being described as a racially motivated shooting. Payton Gendron, the white gunman from Conklin, shot 11 black people and two white people at the supermarket. Police shot at him; however, a bullet proof vest protected him.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Flags to be flown at half-staff Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Governor Kathy Hochul announced that flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff on Monday, May 16 in honor of the victims of the horrific shooting at Tops Supermarket in Buffalo. Flags should be lowered to half-staff at sunrise on May 16 and should remain lowered until all of the victims are laid to rest.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Brown
WETM 18 News

Fulkerson Winery to host a derby, the first in New York State

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Fulkerson Winery in Dundee, N.Y. will host a Derby at the Vineyard come June, and it’s not your traditional horse competition, Regina Fulkerson of Fulkerson Winery said. “It’s an equestrian event that involves horses and riders throughout the day showing their horses over jumps, so they’ll be a course set up […]
DUNDEE, NY
iheart.com

BUFFALO AND THE BIGOTRY IN THE MIRROR

He picked the Buffalo Tops because of its zip code. As Payton Gendron seethed in his fascist, anti-Semitic, neo-Nazi, white-supremacist hate, as he contemplated a specific locale for his rampage, he checked zip codes. That’s what the 18-year-old said in his manifesto. But, as murderers often will, he lied.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Memorial Day Weekend#Navy#The U S S#U S S#Japanese
NewsChannel 36

Remembering Derrick Robie: Savona community unveils Derrick J. Robie Memorial Field

SAVONA, N.Y. (WENY) -- It was an emotional Saturday morning in Savona, as the community unveiled the Derrick J. Robie Memorial Field to the Robie family. Derrick Robie was just four years old when his life was taken in 1993. Nearly three decades later, his memory remains alive in the village of Savona. Thanks to the generosity of the community and the hard work of faculty and students at G-S-T BOCES, the community is making sure Derrick is always remembered. A renovated t-ball field, with the statue in his memory looking over the Derrick J. Robie Memorial Field, was unveiled at this morning’s ceremony. The statue now stands before a brand-new flagpole, walkway, and benches, all made possible through community support.
SAVONA, NY
WIBX 950

Buffalo Lost A Giant With The Passing Of Bob Lanier

Many great people have come from Buffalo, from business leaders to US Presidents to sports stars; Buffalo is a special place that helps shape some of the greatest people who have ever lived. Robert Jerry Lanier, Jr. was born on September 10. 1948 in Buffalo and attended Buffalo's best High...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Power 93.7 WBLK

Mass Shooting In The City of Buffalo, New York

The City of Buffalo endured an unspeakable tragedy on Saturday. According to the Buffalo Police Department, a mass shooting occurred at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in the City of Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. 10 people were killed and 13 total were shot, according to police. The latest on the...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Police surround home of Buffalo mass shooter

CONKLIN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of law enforcement officials were at the home of the Buffalo mass shooting suspect in Conklin, N.Y., near Binghamton, Saturday night. By sunset, the home owned by Payton Gendron’s parents was surrounded by authorities of all levels — as high as the FBI. Agents and officers could be seen going […]
BUFFALO, NY
wxxinews.org

New York State Senator Edward Rath III

We're joined by Senator Edward Rath III. His district, the 61st, includes all of Genesee County, parts of Monroe County, and parts of Erie County. We initially invited him to weigh in on the New York State budget -- which we hope to discuss with all local state lawmakers -- and we also ask him about his reactions to the mass shooting in Buffalo.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
psychologytoday.com

Buffalo: Angry, Bored, Frustrated, White Gun-Lover Murderers

Mass shootings, as demonstrated by the recent killings in Buffalo, must be discussed but do not have to be sanctified by respectful rhetoric. The murders are not about mental health but about guns, race, anti-Semitism, misogyny, ignorance, and social media. Shooters choose to express their dissatisfaction in the same way...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy