Buying Cars

Ultra-Rare Pininfarina Modulo Concept Immortalized With New NFTs

By Michael Butler
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 3 days ago
In its 92 years of existence, Pininfarina has created some seriously cool machines, but one of the most interesting was the 1970 Pininfarina Modulo concept built on the bones of a Ferrari 512S. Not only was it an exercise in futuristic exterior design, but the interior had some of the craziest...

#Car Design#Nft#Modulo#Web3#Vehicles#Ultra Rare#Ferrari#Italian#Rm Sotheby
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

