Street cleaning to close side roads in Duncansville Borough
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A select number of streets are going to be temporarily closed in Duncansville Borough for street cleaning.
The cleaning will reportedly take place from Monday, May 16 through Tuesday, May 17 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The following streets will be closed:
- 4 th and 5 th Avenues
- West 14 th Street
- Sunbrook Manor Drive
