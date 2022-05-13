Street cleaning to close side roads in Duncansville Borough

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A select number of streets are going to be temporarily closed in Duncansville Borough for street cleaning.

The cleaning will reportedly take place from Monday, May 16 through Tuesday, May 17 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The following streets will be closed:

4 th and 5 th Avenues

and 5 Avenues West 14 th Street

Street Sunbrook Manor Drive

