ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncansville, PA

Street cleaning to close side roads in Duncansville Borough

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3caHqi_0fdNpRIQ00

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A select number of streets are going to be temporarily closed in Duncansville Borough for street cleaning.

The cleaning will reportedly take place from Monday, May 16 through Tuesday, May 17 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The following streets will be closed:

  • 4 th and 5 th Avenues
  • West 14 th Street
  • Sunbrook Manor Drive
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

UPDATE: Power restored across Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Power has been restored throughout Centre County after thousands were powerless due to lightning striking on a line. Around 8:50 a.m. West Penn Power, which is a First Energy company, says there were about 1,400 customers without power due to an issue that caused protective breakers to open at the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Truck crashes into post office in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Crews had their hands busy Saturday morning after a truck crashed into a post office in Clearfield County. The Grampian Penn Bloom Volunteer Fire Company got a report at about 10:35 a.m. of a vehicle into the post office on Main Street in Grampian Borough. When they arrived on scene they […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Centre Daily

Homes, schools experience power outages as thunderstorms hit Centre County

Several buildings and schools are experiencing power outages Monday morning as Centre County experiences severe thunderstorms. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for northern Centre County until 11:45 a.m. Monday. The storm has winds up to 60 mph and penny-size hail, the National Weather Service said. Among the areas in the storm’s path are Orviston and Monument.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PSP host Child Passenger Safety seat fitting stations

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Pennsylvania State Police troops in Cambria County are doing car seat fitting stations for parents and guardians this week. This initiative collaborates with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Click it or Ticket campaign. Troopers certified as Child Passenger Safety Technicians will conduct these fittings in Ebensburg and Northern Cambria. These events […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Duncansville, PA
wtae.com

Crash leads to power outage in Fayette County

MASONTOWN, Pa. — A crash led to a power outage in Masontown, Fayette County. The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday on the 600 block of East Church Street. West Penn Power reported nearly four dozen customers were without service, as of 3:30 a.m. Monday. Service was expected to...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Grampian Post Office Struck by Vehicle

A vehicle struck a local Post Office over the weekend. It happened at the small town office in Grampian and it is closed until further notice. The damage to the exterior has been boarded up. Until they repair the Post Office, those who use Grampians Post Office will have to send their mail from Curwensville instead.
GRAMPIAN, PA
wtae.com

5 people hurt when crash sends vehicle over embankment in Butler County

FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Several young men were among five people who were hurt in a crash in Forward Township, Butler County, on Friday night. Watch the report in the video player above. The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Evans City Road near the intersection with Old Route...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Voice

Fire Breaks Out At Central PA High School: Authorities

A high school in central Pennsylvania was briefly evacuated due to a fire on Monday, May 16, authorities say. The fire happened inside Boiling Springs High School located at 21 Academy Street around 12:30 p.m., according to Cumberland County Wide Communications dispatch supervisor. The school was evacuated as Mount Holly...
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
WTAJ

Bedford man shoots, burns cousin’s body, police report

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — New details have emerged in a homicide investigation that led to an arrest on May 13.  Derek Edward Ashley Louk, 28, of Bedford, is facing charges in the homicide of his cousin, Ty Matthai, back on April 26, 2022.  On May 11, police were provided an anonymous tip indicating Louk […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$10K donation helps fund lighting for downtown Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $10,000 donation is helping bring more lighting to Main Street in downtown Johnstown. The donation was given to Vision Together 2025 by a private donor at the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies to hang lights on the street. Vision 2025 says they received their first shipment of lights and plans […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Boggs Township opens select roads to ATV use

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Following an increase in all terrain vehicles in one Clearfield County township, officials gathered with community members to identify select roads for the vehicles to ride on. Boggs Township ATV riders now have signs to let them know where it is safe to drive. “We know that everybody rides four-wheelers […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

Bedford County job fair to draw over 50 employers

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Fairgrounds will be hosting a job fair where over 50 local employers and industries will seek out their next hires. The job fair on Thursday, May 19 will be held in the 4-H Building of the fairgrounds at 729 West Pitt Street in Bedford from 9:30 a.m. […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WANTED: Sheriffs search for 4 in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities in Somerset County have released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of May 15. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for: Terry L. Hutzell Jr., 33, of the Meyersdale area — wanted for domestic […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Centre County home ravaged by late-night fire

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County home was ravaged by a fire late Wednesday night, despite the best efforts of firefighters. Crews were called to the home on Mountain Road in Harris Township just before midnight on Wednesday, April 11, when a fire on the porch was first reported. State College Police and […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

PennDOT Maintenance Schedule: 5/15-5/21

PennDOT has announced its maintenance schedule for McKean County the coming week. There will be crack sealing in Kane and bridge repair and Sign Repairs and Upgrades countywide. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas.
WTAJ

Traffic pattern changes ahead for roadwork on I-70, Route 30

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that traffic patterns will change on Interstate 70 and Route 30 starting on May 16 in East Providence Township, Bedford County. Traffic will be detoured using Route 30 to Route 2035 (South Breezewood Road), to the South Breezewood on-ramp and back to Route […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy