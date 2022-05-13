Dense Fog Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 19:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Accomack A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN ACCOMACK COUNTY At 817 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Parksley, or 17 miles south of Pocomoke City, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Accomack County, including the following locations Temperanceville, Nelsonia, Hallwood, Modest Town, Mappsville, Clam, Guilford, Bloxom, Assawoman and Atlantic. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA ・ 1 HOUR AGO