Dense Fog Advisory issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 20:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Worcester A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WORCESTER AND NORTHERN ACCOMACK COUNTIES At 804 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pocomoke City, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Worcester and northern Accomack Counties, including the following locations... Horntown, Boxiron, Sanford, Oak Hall, Goodwill, Greenbackville, Beaver Dam, Girdletree, Stockton and New Church. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

WORCESTER COUNTY, MD ・ 1 HOUR AGO