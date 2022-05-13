ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 09:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution...

Severe Weather Statement issued for Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 19:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Worcester THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WORCESTER AND NORTHERN ACCOMACK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern Virginia. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern Maryland.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 20:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Worcester A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WORCESTER AND NORTHERN ACCOMACK COUNTIES At 804 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pocomoke City, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Worcester and northern Accomack Counties, including the following locations... Horntown, Boxiron, Sanford, Oak Hall, Goodwill, Greenbackville, Beaver Dam, Girdletree, Stockton and New Church. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Suffolk, Southern Nassau, Southwest Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northwest Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southwest Suffolk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Suffolk and southern Nassau Counties through 830 PM EDT At 802 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lido Beach, or over Long Beach, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Islip, Brentwood, Levittown, Freeport, Valley Stream, Commack, Long Beach, Huntington Station, Deer Park, Lindenhurst, Plainview, Garden City, Massapequa, Hauppauge and Lynbrook. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bronx, Kings, Nassau, New York, Queens, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bronx; Kings; Nassau; New York; Queens; Richmond THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 229 TO EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEW JERSEY THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST NEW JERSEY ESSEX HUDSON UNION IN NEW YORK THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST NEW YORK BRONX KINGS (BROOKLYN) NASSAU NEW YORK (MANHATTAN) QUEENS RICHMOND (STATEN ISLAND)
BRONX, NY

