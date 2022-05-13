Dense Fog Advisory issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northwest Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southwest Suffolk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Suffolk and southern Nassau Counties through 830 PM EDT At 802 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lido Beach, or over Long Beach, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Islip, Brentwood, Levittown, Freeport, Valley Stream, Commack, Long Beach, Huntington Station, Deer Park, Lindenhurst, Plainview, Garden City, Massapequa, Hauppauge and Lynbrook. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Comments / 0