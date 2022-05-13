‘The Vampire Diaries’ Co-Creator Julie Plec Mourns Cancellation of ‘Legacies’: “What a Run We’ve All Had”

Following yesterday’s wave of cancellations at The CW , one of the network’s biggest creators is speaking her mind. Julie Plec , executive producer of canceled series Legacies and Roswell, New Mexico , addressed the end of her CW shows in a Twitter thread Friday.

Plec, who co-created The Vampire Diaries (which takes place in the same universe as Legacies ), called the slew of cancellations “the Red Wedding” in a tweet sent out Thursday, which she followed up with a longer statement today.

“A toast thread to the fallen and the fans who have to say goodbye…,” she began, before giving a shoutout to Roswell, New Mexico , “a love letter to cowboys and aliens (and gay cowboys especially). Birthed by the ridiculously talented @cadlymack and seen through to the end by consummate gentlemen Lance Anderson and Chris Hollier.”

Plec continued, “To my beloved Legacies — after the Parkland shootings, I decided I wanted to tell a story about the young heroes who would save us from ourselves. Good kids living on the fringe who ultimately were the heroes of the whole story.”

She also gave a nod to “the cast and crews of all,” tweeting, “Some who have been part of the family since Day 1 of TVD in 2009. To the marriages that happened along the way, the children who were born, the friendships we all made and to hopefully many, many more stories to come.”

In a message to the fans of her shows, Plec wrote, “It has been my honor to be a part of telling these stories for you,” before giving “a final tip of the hat to our kindred spirits in cancellation at the CW” by tweeting, “What a run we’ve all had. It’s sad when the business changes beneath your feet. May you all find your way to your next adventure with the knowledge that you did yourselves proud.”

Plec also produced The Endgame , an NBC series that was canceled Thursday, which she remember as “a show centered around two brilliant women played by two brilliant women, surrounded by an army of great men and women, led with kindness and grace by the wonderful Nick Wootton.”

The CW canceled seven shows in total on Thursday. Along with Legacies and Roswell, New Mexico , the network said goodbye to Charmed , Dynasty The 4400 , In the Dark and Naomi .