Cleveland, OH

Family in shock after 101-year-old woman shot in Cleveland

By Alex Stokes
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Hakeem Holcomb is still in shock after having to act quickly to save his 101-year-old grandmother , Habiba Barnes, from a gunshot wound.

“I was in my room and I hear a big old gun shot. I’m thinking like something fell or something so I go and check on my grandmother and she said that she had been shot,” Holcomb said.

Cleveland police say at the split level home on the 3000 block of E. 151st Street, a gun went off from the upstairs unit, the bullet piercing the floor and ceiling.

“The bullet, it hit her but it went through her arm, so they did find fragments in the chair,” Holcomb said.

He carried his grandmother to her wheelchair and brought her outside while his mother called 911.

Police arrested a man that night who is under investigation for improper discharge of a firearm, negligent assault and child endangering.

Holcomb says his family has lived in the house for about five years, but the people who live upstairs have only been there for about six months. Holcomb’s mom says the man does not live there.

Barnes was taken to University Hospitals after losing a lot of blood, according to her daughter. Luckily, she was able to get a transfusion and had a successful surgery.

Her family says the great-great grandmother is an otherwise healthy woman.

“She used to work at the telephone operator. She’s a really cool lady for real.”

They value her years of wisdom.

“If you got something you needed to get off your chest, like, that’s the person to talk to,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb says the whole ordeal is going to take some time to get over.

“If it was an accident, I mean, I really accept his apology, but if it was on purpose, that’s a different story,” he said.

Comments

#$@$&+
3d ago

that woman looks better than most 30 or 40 year old people I know she looks wonderful I'm glad it's just her arm

Reply(1)
32
Susie Lawrence
2d ago

I'm glad she will be ok!! God bless her at 101 years old.. my thoughts and prayers for her full recovery!!

Reply
21
Dojo82
2d ago

May karma come swiftly to the person responsible for this horrible action. Sending healing energy and blessings to the victim 🙏 ✨

Reply
5
