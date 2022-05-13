PHOTOS: Two baby bald eagles found near Lake Anna to make full recoveries from injuries

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The weather may be soggy in Central Virginia, but two fledgling bald eagles are flying into the weekend on a high note.

Earlier in the week, Louisa County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control rescued two baby bald eagles that were discovered on the ground near Lake Anna.

One young eagle sustained leg and wing injuries, while the other was found nearby in a deep ravine and appeared tired and underweight. Animal Control officers took the birds to the Wildlife Center of Virginia, where they are expected to make full recoveries.

Young eagle found near Lake Anna in Louisa County. (Credit: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office)

Young eagle found near Lake Anna in Louisa County. (Credit: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office)

Young eagle being rescued by a Louisa Animal Control officer. (Credit: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office)

Young eagle being rescued by a Louisa Animal Control officer. (Credit: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office)

Young eagle found near Lake Anna in Louisa County. (Credit: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office)

Young eagle found near Lake Anna in Louisa County. (Credit: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.