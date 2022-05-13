ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa County, VA

PHOTOS: Two baby bald eagles found near Lake Anna to make full recoveries from injuries

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31nCeX_0fdNnOOX00

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The weather may be soggy in Central Virginia, but two fledgling bald eagles are flying into the weekend on a high note.

Earlier in the week, Louisa County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control rescued two baby bald eagles that were discovered on the ground near Lake Anna.

Tips for handling baby raccoons if found without their mother

One young eagle sustained leg and wing injuries, while the other was found nearby in a deep ravine and appeared tired and underweight. Animal Control officers took the birds to the Wildlife Center of Virginia, where they are expected to make full recoveries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33vRyz_0fdNnOOX00
Young eagle found near Lake Anna in Louisa County. (Credit: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BeI5q_0fdNnOOX00
Young eagle found near Lake Anna in Louisa County. (Credit: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29gd8m_0fdNnOOX00
Young eagle being rescued by a Louisa Animal Control officer. (Credit: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F6UKH_0fdNnOOX00
Young eagle being rescued by a Louisa Animal Control officer. (Credit: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16xakm_0fdNnOOX00
Young eagle found near Lake Anna in Louisa County. (Credit: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255wWr_0fdNnOOX00
Young eagle found near Lake Anna in Louisa County. (Credit: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC 29 News

Fatal crash in Albemarle County Sunday evening

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place on Seminole Trail at Greenbrier Drive Sunday evening. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, 29S lanes are closed, except for left turn lane. Officials are asking drivers to please avoid area. Albemarle County Police is...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating crash that killed Albemarle County man

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Albemarle County resident was killed last week in a crash in Augusta County. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, which occurred just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Little Calf Pasture Highway just north of the intersection with Sunset Hill Lane. Police...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
County
Louisa County, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Louisa County, VA
Sports
NBC12

1 dead in Hanover two-vehicle crash over the weekend

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into a fatal crash over the weekend. On May 14 at around 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Mountain Road (Route 33) and Devonwood Road for a two-vehicle crash. Investigators said a 2021 Dodge...
HANOVER, VA
WHSV

VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At 1:27 on Wednesday, May 11, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Little Calf Pasture Hwy. just north of Sunset Hill Ln. A 2001 Toyota Echo was traveling south on Little Calf Pasture Hwy. when it reportedly crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming 2007 Chevrolet 3500.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Anna#Eagle#Bald Eagles#Raccoons#Louisa County Sheriff#Office Animal Control#Louisa Animal Control#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs19news

Police identify victim of Sunday night crash on Seminole Trail

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has identified the person who was killed in a Sunday night crash on Seminole Trail. According to police, the crash occurred around 9:20 p.m. near Greenbrier Drive. The driver of one of the vehicles involved, identified as 36-year-old Justin...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Two-vehicle crash on Seminole Trail takes life of Charlottesville man

A two-vehicle crash on the 1200 block of Seminole Trail on Sunday night has claimed the life of a Charlottesville man. The driver of one vehicle, 36-year-old Justin Michael Tilghman, of Charlottesville, died at the scene of the 9:21 p.m. crash. Tilghman was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to UVA Hospital.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy