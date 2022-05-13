ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s in Newsom’s inflation relief proposal? $400 checks, help with rent, diesel tax pause

By Nouran Salahieh, Eric Spillman
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ile8f_0fdNmHK500

Armed with a robust budget surplus, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced an $18.1 billion inflation relief package meant to help Californians amid the skyrocketing inflation rates.

“We enacted the most comprehensive economic stimulus program in the nation last year, getting billions in immediate relief to millions of Californians,” Newsom said in a statement. “But many folks are still struggling, especially with high costs due to inflation, so we’re leveraging this historic surplus to get money back into the pockets of Californians.”

Newsom: CA has $97.5 billion surplus

The governor said the relief package will help offset the higher costs that Californians are facing and provide support for those still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.

Most of the money will go towards sending out $400 payments to car owners.

Newsom’s office previewed what his inflation relief package will include. Here’s what to know:

$400 checks to vehicle owners

As previously announced , the governor is proposing spending $11.5 billion for tax refunds in the form of $400 checks sent to every eligible registered vehicle owner .

Californians who have more than one vehicle registered to their name would get $800. That’s because the payments are capped at two vehicles per person, officials announced previously.

Legislative leaders have announced different plans to help Californians with cash rebates that puts Democrats in the California Senate at odds with Newsom. They will need to reach a compromise.

Emergency rental assistance

Newsom is also proposing spending $2.7 billion on emergency rental assistance, helping qualified low-income tenants who requested rental assistance before March 31.

Help with past-due utility bills

Under the governor’s plan, another $1.4 billion would be spent to help Californians pay past-due utility bills. The investment would build on last year’s utility relief program that helped residents with water and electric bills.

Payments to hospital and nursing staff

Another $933 million would be spent providing up to $1,500 payments to hospital and skilled nursing facility workers who were caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Free Public Transit

Newsom also wants to spend $750 million on incentive grants to provide three months of free public transportation for communities throughout the state.

Making health coverage more affordable

The governor’s plan also includes $304 million to make health coverage more affordable for some families. The proposal would extend health insurance premium assistance under Covered California for families of four earning up to $166,500 annually.

The governor’s office said this would affect upwards of 700,000 Californian s.

Pausing diesel sales tax

Newsom is also proposing $439 million for a 12-month pause in the sales tax rate for diesel fuel .

Waiving child care fees for some families Newsom also wants to spend $157 to make state-subsidized preschool and child care more affordable.

His office said this would benefit 40,000 low-income families, helping them save up to $595 per month.

Comments / 8

judy botelho
3d ago

😂😂😂😂 just reduce the gas taxes that will help more long term but Newsome want people to think he’s trying to help the people with the $400 it maybe will fill your tank up two times😂😂 He’s just looking for votes for mid-term election, he could careless about the people struggling.

Reply
10
ricahard Smith
2d ago

Yet again just like his goal for the POTUS federal level Ignoring Veterans and Senior citizens on SSDI and SSI

Reply
6
KCRA.com

It's not a mistake. California voters will vote for the same U.S. Senate seat twice

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This year is an election year, and California voters should start receiving their mail-in ballots for the June Primary if they have not already. June 7 is something of a checkpoint for most races, where the top two vote-getters regardless of political affiliation will advance to the November Election. If you've already received your ballot, you might have noticed that the office of U.S. Senate is on your ballot twice.
CALIFORNIA STATE
eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: Criminals Take Over Antioch Streets, California Budget Gone Crazy and Other Stuff

On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we discuss how City of Antioch leadership has created an environment that is inviting to criminals and side show enthusiasts. While Antioch may claim zero tolerance, we have been down that path before and little has changed. Oakley Police announce cell phone cover of Alexis Gabe has been recovered. 1 dead and 5 injured in California Church Shooting. We talk Governor Gavin Newsom’s budget plan which includes record surplus. We highlight his inflation budget relief package. Gas prices back above $6 in Contra Costa County. Did you know they are working to lower standards to become a District Attorney Investigator? Meanwhile, what Attorney General Candidates are saying about Smash and Grab crime and organized looting.
ANTIOCH, CA
