Witcher, WV

DEVELOPING: Structure fire in Witcher, WV

By Will Carroll
 3 days ago

UPDATE (4:15 Friday, May 13): Kanawha dispatch says this is still a working fire. Everyone inside is safe with no injuries reported.

Malden, Cedar Grove, and Rand Volunteer Fire Departments are currently on the scene.

WITCHER, WV (WOWK) — A structure fire was reported at the 4900 block of Witcher Creek Road on Friday afternoon.

Kanawha dispatch says crews are on the scene, and no injuries are reported at this time.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.

