ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okanogan, WA

Bird flu confirmed in Okanogan and Whatcom counties

By KHQ Local News Senior Producer
KHQ Right Now
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Officials in Washington State have now confirmed eight cases of the highly-contagious avian flu. The latest two come from Okanogan and Whatcom counties. State veterinarians...

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

Related
lynnwoodtimes.com

It’s Farmers Market Season in Snohomish County!

EDMONDS, Wash., May 15, 2022 – Farmers and vendors are propping up their canopies across Snohomish County once again as most weekly markets begin in May. The sun came out this Saturday as vendors from Snohomish, Skagit, and Jefferson County opened up shop in Downtown Edmonds, where 5th Ave runs between Main and Bell Streets, for the second market of 2022.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Aging Gasoline Storage Tanks in Washington Pose Environmental Hazard, But Many Owners Can't Afford Cleanup

VAN ZANDT, Whatcom County — For 49 years, Jeff Margolis and his late wife, Amy, ran Everybody's Store, a gas station and sandwich stop in this community east of Bellingham. They never made much money on the shop, tucked into the Nooksack Valley below Mount Baker, but tended the front counter out of an enduring belief in building social capital.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Okanogan, WA
Local
Washington Government
Okanogan, WA
Government
State
Washington State
lynnwoodtimes.com

Arlington’s Holman Recovery Center is open and accepting patients

ARLINGTON, Wash., May 16, 2022 – Holman Recovery Center treats people with substance abuse disorders in a non-judgmental, loving, and compassionate setting so it is only appropriate that it opened on Valentine’s Day 2022, a day globally recognized as a celebration of love and compassion. Now, inching towards...
ARLINGTON, WA
KEPR

Body of missing Moses Lake mother found in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA COUNTY -- Authorities say they have found the missing remains of Yanira Cedillos after she was brutally murdered by her ex-boyfriend. Since her disappearance on March 4, 2022, Moses Lake Police Detectives have been working to find Yanira Cedillos. On Thursday May 12th, detectives received information on some updated cell phone data from the suspect’s cell phone. Detectives learned of a remote area in Walla Walla County, off Hwy 12 just outside of Wallula Junction, in which the suspect’s cell phone was tracked for several minutes the morning that Yanira was reported missing. The cell phone information was provided by ZETX Advancing Justice, a private business that assists with cell phone investigations.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Birds#Bird Flu#Avian Flu#Influenza Virus
kpug1170.com

Six people injured in Skagit County crash

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. – Six people, including three children, were injured in a crash on Highway 20 in Skagit County Sunday afternoon, May 15th. The State Patrol reports a vehicle driven by an Oak Harbor man was stopped at a red light at Whitney Road when an SUV hit them from behind.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

2999 Mosquito Lake Rd

Your 20 Acre home in the woods is here, on one of Whatcom County's most picturesque roads! Surrounded by state land on 3 sides, we offer this well maintained 2 bed 2 bath MFH and a nice shop in a private location with a maturing stand of timber growing up and including your own babbling brook. The big cedar deck looks out over your small horse pasture and the foothills of the Cascade range. Great water out of the well with a good septic too. Woodstove and forced air heat....including a woodshed. Included are all of the appliances. Don't forget about the timber, and the forestry classification keeps your taxes low. There's even a small horse facility!
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Body of missing Moses Lake woman found

WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. — The body of a missing Moses Lake woman was found in a remote part of Walla Walla County on Thursday. Moses Lake Police have been searching for Yanira Cedillos’ body since March. She was reported missing when she did not show up for work. Police determined Cedillos had been out with friends and had been contacted...
MOSES LAKE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

COVID-19 local numbers as of Friday May 13, 2022

The numbers reported in this article are still being verified as the reporting agencies strive to confirm cause of death, remove duplicates, verify residence, and catch up to a huge backlog from January's surge. Public Health also advises that the case numbers are most certainly underreported as people have access...
SHORELINE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Oversized truck gets stuck colliding with Everett bridge

A semitruck hauling an “oversize load” collided with an Everett bridge on Monday, stopping traffic heading northbound out of the city. Washington State Department of Transportation cameras show the truck hauling something that struck the supports of the Snohomish River Bridge on State Route 529. The load was...
EVERETT, WA
My Clallam County

17 year sentence for man who killed woman in Olympic National Forest

Tacoma – A 25-year-old Renton man was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to just under 17 years (200 months) in prison for second degree murder for the death of a 21-year-old woman whose body was found in the Olympic National Forest in 2020. The victim, Dioneth...
TACOMA, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

0 Birch Bay Dr Blaine, WA 98230

Blaine Real Estate at 0 Birch Bay Dr Blaine, WA 98230. Description: The real estate listing at 0 Birch Bay Dr Blaine, WA 98230 with the MLS# 1933063 has been on the Blaine market for 1 days. This property located in the Birch Bay subdivision is currently listed for $350,000.
BLAINE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy