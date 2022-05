ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Library will be kicking off their annual Summer Reading Program on May 26th in the Noel Heritage Plaza located next to the library. The kickoff will start at 4:00 PM and will last until 6:00 PM. As part of the kickoff, the library will feature bouncy houses, face painting, snow cones, and much more.

