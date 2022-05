MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A typical preview of summer will continue to unfold across Alabama through the weekend and during much of the week ahead. Today will be a carbon copy of what we experienced on Saturday. Afternoon highs will soar into the upper 80s, to lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. The muggy factor will stick around with isolated to scattered showers or storms possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. Sunday night lows will hover in the 60s under partly to mostly clear skies.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO