Virginia Myers Quillen

NORTON, VA – Bernice Wilson, 80, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at her home. She was a devoted Christian woman and mother who loved the Lord and was a member of the Stevens Church of God in Wise, Va. Bernice was always eager to help in any capacity including directing the church Christmas plays. She enjoyed singing with her husband. Her life was filled with goodness, beauty and love. She was a former employee for Appalachian Oil Company with 28 years of service working at the Norton Orbit station. She was preceded in death by a son, Keith Wilson; her parents, Harman Brickey and Eula Hazel Gardner Brickey; two sisters, Kathleen Crace and Christine Brickey; and four brothers, Halan Brickey, Coy Brickey, Essie Brickey and Cecil Brickey.

NORTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO