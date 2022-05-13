ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Virginia Myers Quillen

Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

KINGSPORT - Virginia Myers Quillen, 97 of Kingsport,...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Jerry Adril Fields

KINGSPORT - Jerry Adril Fields, 82, Kingsport, TN and formerly of Gate City, VA passed away, Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Orchard View Rehab Center, Kingsport, TN. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor David Begley and Rick Begley officiating. Rick Begley will provide the music.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Annie Mae Davis

KINGSPORT - Annie Mae Davis, 93, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. following a lengthy illness. Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

George K. Shanks

ROGERSVILLE - George K. Shanks, 92, of Rogersville died peacefully at his home on May 14, 2022. George was born March 12, 1930 in the Devil’s Nose area of Rogersville. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. In 1942 he was baptized at New Salem Church...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Barbara Maupin Frye

BLOUNTVILLE - Barbara Maupin Frye, of Blountville, reported for a new assignment in Heaven on June 28, 2020, at the age of 88. Public services were postponed at that time due to public health concerns surrounding the Covid-19 Pandemic. The family of Barbara Frye will receive friends from 2:00 PM...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport, TN
Obituaries
City
Oak Hill, TN
City
Kingsport, TN
State
Virginia State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Ellen Marie Vermillion Kelly

HILTONS, VA - Ellen Marie Vermillion Kelly, 86, of Hiltons passed away peacefully on Friday, May 13, 2022. The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home. A Funeral service will follow with Rev. Will Shewey officiating. Music will be provided by Oscar Harris.
HILTONS, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Mrs. Anna Joy Baird Penley

JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Anna Joy Baird Penley, age 93, Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Mrs. Penley was born September 18, 1928, in Watauga County, NC, and the daughter of the late John Frederick & Letha Ann Yates Baird. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Penley in 1998, son, John Frederick “Freddie” Penley, one granddaughter, Letha Marie Snodgrass and several brothers and sisters.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Alvin Ballinger

KINGSPORT - Alvin Ballinger, 92, of Kingsport went to be with Lord Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Alvin retired from the Kingsport Press with 35 years of services. He was a proud veteran of the U. S. Army having served in the Korean War where his duties included heavy equipment operator and the installation of landing strips.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Glen Salyers

KINGSPORT - Glen Salyers, 96, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at The Waters of Bristol. He was born December 6, 1925, in Norton, VA to the late Henry and Ernestine Olinger Salyers. Glen enjoyed life to the fullest and was a great story teller. He was a...
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virginia Myers
Kingsport Times-News

Loraine Faye Gilliam

BIG STONE GAP, VA. - Loraine Faye Gilliam, 71, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the home of her son in Jefferson City, Tn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory, Big Stone Gap, Va.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Bernice Wilson

NORTON, VA – Bernice Wilson, 80, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at her home. She was a devoted Christian woman and mother who loved the Lord and was a member of the Stevens Church of God in Wise, Va. Bernice was always eager to help in any capacity including directing the church Christmas plays. She enjoyed singing with her husband. Her life was filled with goodness, beauty and love. She was a former employee for Appalachian Oil Company with 28 years of service working at the Norton Orbit station. She was preceded in death by a son, Keith Wilson; her parents, Harman Brickey and Eula Hazel Gardner Brickey; two sisters, Kathleen Crace and Christine Brickey; and four brothers, Halan Brickey, Coy Brickey, Essie Brickey and Cecil Brickey.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Phillips says there is momentum for regional economic development

Representatives from a new region-wide economic development group addressed the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday, assuring the board that they believe they have a sound plan moving forward to highlight Northeast Tennessee. Dennis Phillips, former mayor of Kingsport and newly named CEO of NETNHub, was among those...
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Preston Place Ii
Kingsport Times-News

Devota Ann Smith

GATE CITY, VA - Devota Ann Smith, 81, Gate City, VA passed away, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at NOVA Health and Rehab, Weber City, VA. Born in Scott County, VA on November 9, 1940, she was the wife of Billy Don Smith, and the daughter of the late James Echol and Lillie Mae (Carter) Taylor.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Rhonda Gail Miner

KINGSPORT - Rhonda Gail Miner, 62, of Kingsport, passed away following a brief illness and God gained another angel on May 13, 2022. She was born on October 30, 1959, to Monroe and Linda (Mays) Eastis. Rhonda worked as a Respiratory Therapist for 39 plus years. She was a down...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Out & About

The Gallery at Barr Photographics will host a spring exhibit in the Corner Gallery titled “Brightening,” a collection of oil paintings by North Carolina artist Patrick M. Turner. The Gallery at Barr Photographics is located at 152 E. Main St., Abingdon, Virginia. “Brightening” will hang and be offered for sale through May 31.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Six Rivers Media set to launch Bristol Now

BRISTOL — Six Rivers Media will soon complete its newspaper trio within the Tri-Cities by launching the company’s latest news source, Bristol Now. The company will launch its new online and weekly print publication, Bristol Now, on Wednesday, June 29. The paper will feature daily news online as well as a weekly print product each Wednesday.
BRISTOL, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Kingsport lucky to have Greenbelt, Farmers Market

Availability of resources influences how residents plan their activities. In Kingsport, that means Greenbelt users are active outdoors throughout the year, while the signal for warmer weather is the opening of the Kingsport Farmers Market. As with its unofficial launch, the Farmers Market grand opening May 7 attracted a steady...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan branches offer wide range of programs

The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org. • The library’s board of directors meets May 23 at 5:30 p.m. in the Eastman Meeting Room at the Sullivan Main branch. Board meetings are open to the public. FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS. • All...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Racks by the Tracks roars back for 2022

KINGSPORT — Despite some clouds and the threat of rain, the 14th annual Racks by the Tracks festival delivered music, barbecue and 100 various craft beers, wines, seltzers and sangrias to a post COVID-19 pandemic crowd of thousands. Held at the Kingsport Farmers Market, the event on the edge...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

71-year-old Casteel's persistence rewarded with Kingsport victory

KINGSPORT — Danny Casteel is living proof that persistence pays off. The 71-year-old from Johnson City won Saturday’s Southeast Vintage Outlaws race at Kingsport Speedway. He said it is just his second win in nearly 53 years of racing. Casteel ran a pair of Carolina Vintage Series races...
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy