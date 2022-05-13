ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Potential cause of sudden infant death syndrome identified

By Hannah Sparks
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24WcST_0fdNlLom00

Few words strike fear into the heart of parents like Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

The reason why some apparently healthy newborns unexpectedly die has eluded scientists and doctors — perhaps, until now.

SIDS usually befalls infants before six months of age, and during sleep — leaving no certain reason cause of death.

Results of a new study, appearing in the June issue of The Lancet’s eBioMedicine journal, bring closure to countless parents who have endured the nightmare of losing a child to SIDS, pointing to a lower level of a blood enzyme as the cause.

“These families can now live with the knowledge that this was not their fault,” said lead researcher Dr. Carmel Harrington, of the Children’s Hospital at Westmead in New South Wales, Australia, in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Association.

“Nobody could tell me [why],” Harrington recalled of the moment she lost her baby to the devastating phenomenon 29 years prior. “They just said it’s a tragedy. But it was a tragedy that didn’t sit well with my scientific brain.”

Each year sees about 3,400 cases of “sudden unexpected infant deaths,” more than a third of which are decidedly due to SIDS, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Researchers have speculated that SIDS may be the result of a defect in the area of the brain that regulates sleep and breathing. What this looks like: a child who fails to catch their breath during sleep, with a brain that wakes them up for a gasp of air.

Now, there’s new evidence to support this theory, found in blood samples from newborns who died of unknown causes, including SIDS.

Compared to babies who survived sudden death, as well as those who died of other unknown causes, researchers found that babies confirmed as victims of SIDS showed lower levels of one particular enzyme, called Butyrylcholinesterase (BChE), which plays an important role in waking up.

Children who lack sufficient BChE are more vulnerable to SIDS because of their reduced ability to wake up naturally.

“Usually, if a baby is confronted with a life-threatening situation, such as difficulty breathing during sleep because they’re on their tummies, they will arouse and cry out,” Harrington explained. “What this research shows is that some babies don’t have this same robust arousal response.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33L6FV_0fdNlLom00
This is how much time moms worry about their baby’s health

The mysterious affliction haunts parents — some of whom, despite their best efforts on the advice of doctors, tragically lost their child for seemingly no reason. Previously, physicians told parents to lay their baby on its back to sleep, and clear the crib of excess toys or covers that might cause their delicate bodies to overheat, or prompt accidental strangulation or suffocation. But still, they couldn’t guarantee the newborn’s safety.

“This finding represents the possibility for the identification of infants at risk for SIDS infants prior to death and opens new avenues for future research into specific interventions,” the authors concluded in their study.

Researchers now hope their work will be used to develop screening protocols for babies at risk of developing SIDS.

In the meantime, the findings allowed Harrington to put the mystery of her son’s death to rest.

She told ABC, “This is the gift that I feel I got for Mother’s Day — because the timing of this is really peculiar to me, that it’s coming on Mother’s Day.”

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Women with long COVID-19 syndrome have more symptoms

A new study found that females with Long COVID-19 syndrome were more symptomatic than males. Females were statistically significantly more likely to experience difficulty swallowing, fatigue, chest pain, and palpitations at long-term follow-up, according to a study published in the Journal of Women's Health. Long-COVID-syndrome is defined as persistent symptoms...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infants#Sudden Death#Toys#Cause Of Death#Sids#Lancet#The Children S Hospital#Westmead#The Us
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
BBC

Whitley Bay father and son die from Covid just days apart

A woman has told of her devastation after losing her father and brother to Covid-19 within days of each other. Alistair Rennie, 82 and his son, Mark, 47, from Whitley Bay, died last month. Both had underlying health conditions. Daughter Elaine Rennie said she wanted people to continue to be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Two-year-old girl who has spent her ENTIRE life in hospital after being born prematurely with a growth condition finally goes home - having spent 848 days fighting for her life on a ventilator and coding multiple times

A two-year-old girl who has spent her entire life in the hospital after being born prematurely with health issues in December 2018 has finally been discharged to live at home with her family. Adelynn Smith, or Addy, was born via C-section at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns...
RELATIONSHIPS
Harvard Health

LATE: A common cause of dementia you’ve never heard of

If dementia is a general term that means thinking and memory has deteriorated to the point that it interferes with day-to-day function, what are the top three disorders that cause dementia in older individuals?. Did you think of Alzheimer’s disease? Good! Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia. Did...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy