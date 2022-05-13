ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okanogan County, WA

Avian flu detected in Washington poultry flocks spreads to Okanogan County

By Jefferson Robbins
ncwlife.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLYMPIA — Washington agriculture agents say an outbreak of avian influenza first seen in backyard chicken flocks May 4 has now been detected in Okanogan County, and they’re asking poultry farmers statewide not to take their birds to fairs and other agricultural exhibitions until the disease is...

www.ncwlife.com

Comments / 1

Related
Chronicle

Aging Gasoline Storage Tanks in Washington Pose Environmental Hazard, But Many Owners Can't Afford Cleanup

VAN ZANDT, Whatcom County — For 49 years, Jeff Margolis and his late wife, Amy, ran Everybody's Store, a gas station and sandwich stop in this community east of Bellingham. They never made much money on the shop, tucked into the Nooksack Valley below Mount Baker, but tended the front counter out of an enduring belief in building social capital.
WASHINGTON STATE
ifiberone.com

Okanogan County now one of eight WA counties with a case of bird flu

OKANOGAN - State veterinarians are urging flock owners to be hyper-vigilant about preventing farm-to-farm transfers of avian flu after a case was detected in Okanogan County this week. Okanogan County’s case was confirmed on Thursday after a flock owner contacted the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) sick bird hotline...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
shorelineareanews.com

COVID-19 local numbers as of Friday May 13, 2022

The numbers reported in this article are still being verified as the reporting agencies strive to confirm cause of death, remove duplicates, verify residence, and catch up to a huge backlog from January's surge. Public Health also advises that the case numbers are most certainly underreported as people have access...
SHORELINE, WA
knkx.org

More bird flu cases confirmed in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Additional cases of bird flu have been confirmed with the most recent in Whatcom and Okanogan counties, Washington state agricultural officials said Friday. The cases were confirmed Thursday in non-commercial backyard flocks, the state Department of Agriculture said in a statement. Flock owners contacted the...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Okanogan County, WA
Business
Whatcom County, WA
Industry
County
Whatcom County, WA
State
Washington State
Okanogan County, WA
Government
County
Okanogan County, WA
Whatcom County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Industry
Local
Washington Health
Whatcom County, WA
Business
Okanogan County, WA
Industry
Local
Washington Government
Okanogan County, WA
Health
Big Country News

Washington State's Free Coffee Program at Rest Areas to Return

Volunteer groups across the state can again participate in the state’s free coffee program at selected highway rest areas, providing coffee to drivers. The program promotes safe highways by providing coffee to reduce drowsy driving, according to a news release. Volunteer nonprofits dispense the free coffee at 34 designated rest areas operated by the Washington State Department of Transportation.
WASHINGTON STATE
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News May 16th, 2022

Good evening, and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to tonight’s top stories, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window. Now, A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A Quincy man who blocked the George Sellar Bridge in a DUI crash last week has now been charged with armed domestic violence. A 13-time repeat offender from Moses Lake has been sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison. An outbreak of avian influenza first seen in backyard chicken flocks May 4th has now been detected in Okanogan County and A Pro-choice rally Saturday in downtown Wenatchee drew hundreds of protesters.
WENATCHEE, WA
thewatchdogonline.com

WA Seeks to Decriminalize Drugs with New Ballot Measure

A coalition called Commit to Change WA is currently collecting signatures in order to get a ballot measure to decriminalize drugs on the ballot in November. Specifically, Initiative 1922 would still allow law enforcement to confiscate any illicit drugs found on a person rather than arresting or fining the individual possessing them. Initiative 1922 would also direct $141 million of funding gathered from cannabis taxes towards the research, treatment, and prevention of substance use. The ballot measure, if passed, would still make selling and delivering illicit drugs a crime. It would aim to address substance use with treatment, rather than criminalization, or addiction, which is a medical problem. The proposed ballot measure needs to gather 324,516 signatures in order to make it onto the ballot during this year’s general election. If passed in November, this would, in effect, end the War on Drugs in Washington state.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Flu#Avian Influenza#Wild Birds#Department Of Agriculture
thurstontalk.com

Governor’s Mansion on the State Capitol Campus

Nestled on a bluff overlooking Budd Inlet and the Olympic Mountains, the elegant Governor’s Mansion in Olympia is a bustling hive of activity. While the house is home to the governor and their family, including their pets, the mansion is also a public place belonging to the people of Washington State. Many people have visited the house from princes and presidents to thousands of ordinary people.
OLYMPIA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
q13fox.com

Washington doctors concerned over rise in COVID hospitalizations

SEATTLE - On the path forward and out of the pandemic, the line looks a little blurry as COVID cases continue to rise in Western Washington, and local doctors are sounding the alarm as hospitalizations are on the rise. Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington, Dr. John Lynch,...
WASHINGTON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Bird flu in Oregon: What to watch for and how to protect yourself, flock

Oregon is seeing its first cases of avian flu in years. A backyard flock in Linn County had the first confirmed case last wee and there’s a risk case numbers will rise. “It just means that you gotta step up your game cleaning, cleaning and cleaning some more,” said Dani Wright, owner of McKenzie Feed and Pet Supply.
LINN COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy