I've had my favorite domestic, portable steam iron for 15 years and it's still going strong

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Have you found your perfect pillow? For me, I wasn’t sure it existed, but I don’t necessarily need a pillow to be “perfect” as long as it’s comfortable for the long run. I’ve tried square pillows, adjustable pillows, and even an oversized neck pillow; and each one was great for different reasons. As long as I don’t wake up grumpy with an aching neck, it’s hard to go wrong. Still, with the bar so low, it’s amazing when you find a pillow that stands out. The one that’s so good, it feels like it was designed just for you to sleep on every night. Lo and behold, when I heard there was a brand that has you take a test before crafting a pillow made just for you, I immediately wanted to try it out. Put the test to the test, if you will. I didn’t know what to expect with Pluto Pillow — I even had some doubts — but the results were unexpected.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO