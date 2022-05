OHIO – The arbitrator has sided with management that there was “no Emergency” during the Pandemic so employees will not be paid emergency pay during the last few years. The Union filed a grievance against the company when they refused to pay emergency pay under article 13.15 (B) for the OCSEA members who worked during the pandemic. Under the CBA essential employees would be open to 8.00 per hour more for all hours worked, and employees that are not essential should not be required to work.

OHIO STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO