Chicago, IL

Police: Woman shot while toddler in backseat on South Side

By Andy Koval
WGN TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — A 36-year-old woman was shot Friday morning on the South Side while a toddler was in her backseat. Just after 8 a.m., police responded to the...

wgntv.com

fox32chicago.com

16-year-old shot on South Side porch

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot while sitting on a porch Sunday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The teen was on the porch around 11:10 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Justine Street when he heard shots and was hit in the hand with gunfire, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, fatally struck by gunman's car in Marquette Park

CHICAGO - A man was killed after being shot and then run over by the gunman's getaway car Monday morning in the Marquette Park neighborhood. Around 8:11 a.m., the 40-year-old was inside a car in the 7000 block of South Maplewood Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and someone got out and started shooting in his direction, police said.
ABC7 Chicago

2 shot, 1 killed, in Douglas Park shooting after crash: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- Two people were shot, one fatally, Friday night in Douglas Park on the West Side. Two men, both 40, were involved in a crash with another car in the 1200-block of South California Avenue about 11:30 p.m. when someone left the car and opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Woman found shot and killed, man found dead in suspected murder-suicide at Warwick Allerton Hotel

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was found shot in the head at the Warwick Allerton Hotel on the Magnificent Mile and later died, and a man was also found dead a floor away.Police believe it was a murder-suicide.At 4:54 p.m. the woman was found in the hotel at 140 E. Huron St., at the northeast corner of the intersection with Michigan Avenue. Police dispatch reports indicated the woman was found on the 17th floor, and three bullet holes were found in the hallway.The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead at the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with attempted murder in West Side shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in a shooting that wounded a man in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Davonica Hull, 25, was accused of shooting a 33-year-old man multiple times Saturday in the 5400 block of West Ferdinand Street, police said. Hull was arrested minutes...
fox32chicago.com

2 shot in Chicago's Loop just hours after teen fatally shot near 'The Bean'

CHICAGO - Two people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting in Chicago's Loop Saturday night, just hours after a teen was killed near "The Bean." The shooting occurred in the 300 block of South State Street. The two victims were walking with a group of people at about 11:41...
CBS Chicago

14-year-old killed in shootout at North Chicago gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old is dead after a shooting in North Chicago Sunday. According to police, the boy was at a Citgo gas station in the 1000 block of Jackson Street around 5:15 p.m. when he "engaged with" several people in a vehicle in the gas station parking lot. The victim and someone inside the vehicle started shooting at each other before those in the vehicle fled the scene. North Chicago Police officers responded and found the 14-year-old critically injured. he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after. Waukegan Police found the suspect vehicle, which was crashed in the parking lot of the Waukegan Home Depot shortly later. The people insed fled from the officers, but three were taken into custody inside the business. The Lake County Coroner's Office is scheduling an autopsy. Anyone with information about this incident should call the North Chicago Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County Crime Stoopers at 847-662-2222 or https://www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com/.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Suspected shooter in Oak Lawn road rage incident arrested at O'Hare

OAK LAWN, Ill. - A 36-year-old Chicago man was arrested at O'Hare International Airport on Sunday for an alleged road rage shooting last week in south suburban Oak Lawn. U.S. Customs agents arrested Mario Mallard after he arrived at O'Hare from the Dominican Republic, Oak Lawn police said in a statement.
OAK LAWN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver shot multiple times in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man was struck by gunfire while driving early Monday in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 33-year-old was traveling eastbound around 1:17 a.m. in the first block of East 100th Place when he was shot multiple times, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot at Bronzeville gas station

CHICAGO - A man wounded in a drive-by shooting at a gas station Sunday night in the Bronzeville neighborhood. The 35-year-old was sitting in a parked car at a gas station around 10:30 p.m. in the 400 block of East Pershing Road when he was shot by someone in a black Chevy Malibu, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

17-year-old charged with murder in death of Seandell Holliday, killed in Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the death of 16-year-old Seandell Holliday, who was fatally shot in Chicago's Millennium Park Saturday evening as large crowds of young people gathered there. The teen is facing charges of second degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. According to the Chicago Police Department, the suspect was placed into custody without incident moments after the shooting. The 17-year-old is expected in juvenile court Monday.Following the shooting a new policy will no longer allow unaccompanied minors in Millennium Park after 6 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday. The new policy goes into effect immediately.   
CBS Chicago

Marion Richardson, suspect in Millennium Park shooting death of Seandell Holliday in court

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 17-year-old charged with killing a teen feet away from "The Bean" is due in court on Monday.CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports from the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with new details. Instead of being heard at Juvenile Court, 17-year-old Marion Richardson will appear in adult court, due to the seriousness of the crime, a second-degree murder chargeRichardson is one of at least two people who were taken into custody for questioning Saturday night in the killing of 16-year-old Seandell Holliday in Millennium Park.Video has circulated online appearing to show a scuffle moments before Holliday was shot in the...
WGN TV

Chicago, IL
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

