Studying astrology often starts with an investigation into our sun sign and then a deeper look at our moon and rising signs, but there's much more to it than that. Enter the Mercury sign, which rules over the way we intake and express information, including how we communicate and socialize with others, how and to what extent we go about seeking information, and how we most easily absorb it. The planet spends approximately three weeks in each zodiac (a little longer if it's in retrograde), and its position when we were born can be highly influential in our relationships with others and the world around us. Here's everything you should know about your Mercury sign.

ASTRONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO